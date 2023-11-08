CIENCE Accelerates Open Source Momentum with Acquisition of Steer Campaign

"Steer Campaign's open source capabilities are a valuable addition to CIENCE's growing portfolio of open source solutions," said Miguel Michelson, VP of Engineering, Open Source, at CIENCE Technologies. Post this

"Steer Campaign's open source capabilities are a valuable addition to CIENCE's growing portfolio of open source solutions," said Miguel Michelson, VP of Engineering, Open Source, at CIENCE Technologies. Following our recent acquisition of the Open Source Chat Platform Chaskiq, Steer Campaign further strengthens our position in the open source community and amplifies our ability to deliver cutting-edge, flexible, and customer-centric solutions."

Expertise Delivered

The integration of Steer Campaign's knowledgeable team and robust open source solutions will enable CIENCE to provide a richer array of services, cater to a broader customer base, and drive forward its mission of delivering exceptional B2B lead generation and sales acceleration solutions.

"We're excited to join CIENCE, a leader in innovation and customer-centricity," said Mohammad Abu Musa, CEO of Steer Campaign. The synergy between our open source expertise and CIENCE's robust solutions opens up remarkable opportunities. Together, we aim to broaden our service offerings and deliver enhanced value to our customers."

CIENCE leadership is excited about the prospects this acquisition brings, especially in fostering a culture of innovation, open collaboration, and customer success, which are the hallmarks of open source ethos.

Media Contact

Marketing CIENCE, CIENCE, +1 (720) 796-8388, [email protected], http://www.cience.com

Twitter LinkedIn Facebook

SOURCE CIENCE