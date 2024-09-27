Cien's AI GTM Analytics Platform Launches on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

Cien.ai, a leading Go-To-Market AI Analytics platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of its GTM Suite on Microsoft's Azure Marketplace
DALLAS, Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cien.ai, a leading Go-To-Market AI Analytics platform, is thrilled to announce the launch of its GTM Suite on Microsoft's Azure Marketplace. This solution represents a significant advancement in AI-driven analytics, designed to help businesses unlock deeper insights, drive smarter decisions, and accelerate growth.
GTM Suite from Cien.ai is a cloud-based data analytics platform that helps enterprises analyze their CRM data to quickly identify and unlock missed revenue opportunities. By integrating seamlessly with Azure's robust cloud infrastructure, Cien's offering ensures that businesses of all sizes can harness the power of their data with ease and efficiency.
Key Features:
- Cleans and standardizes messy CRM data
- Full Go-To-Market productivity analysis
- AI-Powered propensity models tuned to your data
- Real-time monitoring of pipeline creation
- Actionable insights in 5-7 business days
"We are excited to bring our cutting-edge Sales & Marketing analytics solution to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace," said Rob Kall, CEO at Cien. "This launch marks a significant milestone in our mission to make our platform more accessible. Many of our partners and clients are consultancies and PE firms with existing Microsoft relationships. Adding GTM Suite to their Analytics Stack is now as easy as a click of a button!"
About Cien:
Cien.ai, founded in 2016, helps you analyze and transform B2B Go-To-Market teams faster, deeper, and more cost-efficient than ever before. Cien.ai delivers platform and data products that do not require complicated rollouts. They work even when your CRM data and other sources are imperfect, and can run in your cloud infra, so it fits your overall AI and data strategy. The company offers tailored solutions for Management Consultants, Private Equity, Financial Services, and other B2B Enterprise companies. For more information visit www.cien.ai
About Microsoft Azure Marketplace
The Microsoft Azure Marketplace is a comprehensive platform that offers a wide range of applications and services tailored for businesses of all sizes. With thousands of solutions available, organizations can quickly find and deploy the tools they need to improve productivity, enhance security, and streamline their operations.
