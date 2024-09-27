Cien's AI GTM Analytics Platform Launches on Microsoft Azure Marketplace

"We are excited to bring our cutting-edge Sales & Marketing analytics solution to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace," said Rob Kall, CEO at Cien Post this

Key Features:

Cleans and standardizes messy CRM data

Full Go-To-Market productivity analysis

AI-Powered propensity models tuned to your data

Real-time monitoring of pipeline creation

Actionable insights in 5-7 business days

"We are excited to bring our cutting-edge Sales & Marketing analytics solution to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace," said Rob Kall, CEO at Cien. "This launch marks a significant milestone in our mission to make our platform more accessible. Many of our partners and clients are consultancies and PE firms with existing Microsoft relationships. Adding GTM Suite to their Analytics Stack is now as easy as a click of a button!"

About Cien:

Cien.ai, founded in 2016, helps you analyze and transform B2B Go-To-Market teams faster, deeper, and more cost-efficient than ever before. Cien.ai delivers platform and data products that do not require complicated rollouts. They work even when your CRM data and other sources are imperfect, and can run in your cloud infra, so it fits your overall AI and data strategy. The company offers tailored solutions for Management Consultants, Private Equity, Financial Services, and other B2B Enterprise companies. For more information visit www.cien.ai

About Microsoft Azure Marketplace

The Microsoft Azure Marketplace is a comprehensive platform that offers a wide range of applications and services tailored for businesses of all sizes. With thousands of solutions available, organizations can quickly find and deploy the tools they need to improve productivity, enhance security, and streamline their operations.

