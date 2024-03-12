Cigars POS Launches High Risk Processing Feature to Protect Tobacco and Smoke Shops from Unexpected Service Disruptions

"Cigars POS's user-friendly interface and robust data reporting have streamlined our inventory management, transforming how we handle our products." – Ed Caster, General Manager at Tobacco Town Cigar Lounge Post this

In addition to High Risk Processing, Cigars POS will also be debuting two other features at PCA24:

Expanded Pricing for Customer Flexibility: Cigars POS has added a markup pricing option to discounts and promotions, allowing stores to sell at a cost markup percentage, rather than only price discounts. This special pricing can be customized for different customer segments, such as wholesalers, employees, VIP memberships, and more.

Easier SMS Management for Better Customer Touchpoints: Cigars POS has integrated with Twilio for SMS customer marketing messaging. Customers can now use their personal Twilio account to run SMS campaigns through the Cigars POS back office. With this feature, users can quickly build custom SMS lists based on customer groups, or various purchase history criteria.

"Last year, we brought Cigars POS to market to offer a POS solution with features built specifically to address the needs of the industry," said Spencer Hoffman, VP at Cigars POS. "With the business growth we've seen in the last six months, we're excited to showcase our continued investment in the system to bring tobacco, smoke, and cigar shops the technology they need to run their business seamlessly. We look forward to debuting these new features to our current and prospective customers at PCA24."

"Cigars POS's user-friendly interface and robust data reporting have streamlined our inventory management, transforming how we handle our products," said Ed Caster, General Manager at Tobacco Town Cigar Lounge. "Additionally, we've gotten great feedback from our customers about being able to put in their phone number and know that they're getting rewards points back – a great driver of customer loyalty."

Attendees can experience the Cigars POS platform at booth #17089 at PCA24. To learn more about Cigars POS and book a time to meet at the show, visit: www.cigarspos.com.

About Cigars POS:

Cigars POS is an all-in-one, cloud-based retail software built to meet the needs of modern tobacco, smoke, and cigar shops. The integrated POS solution combines the simplicity and flexibility of a cloud-based solution with comprehensive functionality including end-to-end visibility and control over in-store and online sales, inventory, customer communications and marketing. Cigars POS combines decades of experience with a proven, modern retail technology platform to deliver a seamless experience for both the tobacco, smoke, and cigar shops retailer and their customers. For more information, visit www.cigarspos.com.

