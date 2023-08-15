Cignition Chosen by Ohio Department of Education to Provide K-12 Schools With Access to High-Dosage Tutoring

"Our research-proven, collaborative learning-based, high-intensity tutoring approach helps students achieve deep understanding and skill, prepares them for their current and future classroom learning and for the workplace of tomorrow." Tweet this

"Cignition exists in order to bring learning and opportunity to all students. We are thrilled to partner with the Ohio Department of Education through the Future Forward Ohio initiative," said Mike Cohen, Ph.D., CEO and founder of Cignition. "Our research-proven, collaborative learning-based, high-intensity tutoring approach helps students achieve deep understanding and skill, prepares them for their current and future classroom learning and for the workplace of tomorrow."

Future Forward Ohio directs the state's Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funds towards aiding students affected by the pandemic by supporting the implementation of high-dosage tutoring programs in the state's districts and schools. The Ohio DOE's assessments identified a substantial decline in student proficiency due to learning challenges caused by the disruption of remote learning during the pandemic.

As the main focus of Future Forward Ohio, high-dosage tutoring, which is characterized by an average of at least 90 minutes of tutoring per week, promises lasting academic improvements. Studies have shown that students consistently benefit from it, as evidenced by Stanford University's National Student Support Accelerator, which underscores its effectiveness, particularly for those lagging academically.

"Cignition's program aligns with what the research tells us are the most promising practices in high-impact tutoring, with consistent, effective tutors who develop strong relationships with students and provide engaging, personalized instruction," said Susanna Loeb, professor and director of the education policy initiative at the Graduate School of Education at Stanford University. "Moreover, recent studies provide good evidence that Cignition's program has been successful for the students that they reach, meaningfully improving their learning and performance on key assessments."

Districts interested in applying for high-dosage tutoring for the 2023-2024 school year can visit the Ohio DOE for more information. Cignition also meets the Expanding Opportunities for Each Child (EOEC) grant program standards. Schools with EOEC funds can leverage them with Cignition.

About Cignition

