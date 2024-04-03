Cignition Honored as a Finalist in Two 2024 SIIA CODiE Award Categories

Recognition from Software & Information Industry Association Comes on the Heels of Earning Finalist Honors in The EdTech Awards 2024

PORTOLA VALLLEY, Calif., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cignition, a K-12 virtual tutoring provider, is a 2024 SIIA CODiE Award Finalist in the categories Best Learning Recovery Tool and Best EdTech Company to Watch. CODiE Finalists represent the best products, services and people in the Education and Business Technology Industries. Cignition was also recently named a Finalist in The EdTech Awards 2024.

The SIIA CODiE Awards, the long-running, premier awards program for the software and information industries, are produced by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA), the principal trade association for the software, education, media and digital content industries. The SIIA CODiE Awards are the industry's only peer-recognized awards program.

"It is both gratifying and incredibly exciting to see the momentum around Cignition and to receive this recognition from two esteemed edtech awards programs," said Mike Cohen, Ph.D., CEO and founder of Cignition. "It is an honor and a testament to our team's hard work and dedication to meeting students and educators where they are and providing them with the tools they need for success."

In evaluating Cignition, CODiE judges were impressed by the innovation and collaborative learning model, and particularly the inclusion of live tutors, who are all certified teachers.

Guided by six core values—passion, agency, curiosity, partnership, flexibility, and integrity—Cignition seeks to work collaboratively in every space it inhabits. In 2018, the company was awarded a grant through the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Chan-Zuckerberg Initiative and Schmidt Futures for the research and development of its data-informed tutoring program, which utilizes highly experienced certified teachers as tutors.

Using a high-impact support model, Cignition caters to entire districts, schools and individual families. Instruction is centered around deep conceptual understanding, encouraging productive struggle, and allowing students to develop core academic, critical-thinking and 21st-century skills that are vital to long-term success.

Cignition diagnoses a student's specific needs and then matches them with a tutor to provide personal and professional guidance on their learning journey. Cigntion's tutors, who average a decade of classroom experience, meet with students virtually in either a 1:1 or small group (4:1) setting via network-enabled Chromebooks, laptops or iPads to address learning gaps through a standards-aligned curriculum. The program can be tailored to meet individual students' needs, including specific K-12 standards, thus building a personalized learning experience. Group tutoring builds on Cignition's research-based approach to the enablement of collaborative problem solving.

Cignition was also recently honored as a Finalist in the Tutoring Solution category in The EdTech Awards 2024. The EdTech Awards recognize people for outstanding contributions to transforming education through technology to enrich the lives of learners everywhere. Featuring edtech's best and brightest, the annual program shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders, and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, Higher Education and Skills and Workforce sectors.

The 2024 CODiE Award winners will be announced during the Virtual Celebration on May 21, 2024, at 1 p.m. EST.

About Cignition

Founded in 2014 with the mission of building conceptual understanding, one engaged learner at a time, Cignition is a K-12 virtual tutoring platform led by experienced educators who produce proven, repeatable results in student success. Its research-based approach focuses on data-informed instruction and collaborative learning, encouraging student-to-student interaction to build deep conceptual understanding. The company's first offering was the award-winning FogStone Isle virtual world math supplement used by hundreds of thousands of elementary and middle school students and their teachers nationwide.

For more information, visit https://www.cignition.com/.

Media Contact

Lisa A Wolfe, Cignition, 1 3129538085, [email protected], L. Wolfe Communications for Cignition

SOURCE Cignition