Cignition Honored With 2023 Award of Excellence From Tech & Learning Magazine

PORTOLA VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cignition, a K-12 virtual tutoring provider, today announced it is a winner in the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2023 in the Primary category for its K-12 Math & ELA High-Dosage Virtual Tutoring program. The prestigious awards program honors educational technology from the last 12 months that exceptionally supported teachers and students in 2023.

"Cignition is focused on opening up opportunities to all students regardless of where they are on their learning journey," said Mike Cohen, Ph.D., CEO and founder of Cignition. "We are incredibly honored to have those efforts recognized by this esteemed awards program."

Judges for the Awards of Excellence noted, "Cignition has a well thought out virtual tutoring solution that can assist school districts and students achieve their math and ELA learning goals."

Using a high-impact support model, Cignition caters to entire districts, schools, and individual families. Cignition diagnoses a student's specific needs and then matches them with a tutor to provide personal and professional guidance on their learning journey. Cigntion's tutors, who average a decade of classroom experience, meet with students virtually in either a 1:1 or small group (4:1) setting via network-enabled Chromebooks, laptops, or iPads to address learning gaps through the use of a standards-aligned curriculum. The program can be tailored to meet individual student needs, including specific K-12 standards, exam reviews, and college test prep.

High-dosage tutoring has been proven to be a highly effective tool for bridging learning gaps for students. Rather than relying on traditional tutoring methods, which encourage learning through repetition, Cignition focuses on the conceptual goals of each topic. Cignition's high-dosage tutoring also addresses some of the inherent challenges in traditional tutoring, such as lack of student engagement and inadequate tutor training, all of which can lead to negative learning outcomes. Cignition embraces the fact that learning is social and focuses on facilitating quality student-to-student interactions and building healthy student-to-tutor relationships, which allow students to gain greater facility with the subject matter.

"2023 will surely be remembered as 'the year of AI,' but there were plenty of examples of products that integrated a variety of innovative technology to help improve teaching and learning," said Christine Weiser, Content Director for Tech & Learning. "Congratulations to the winners for supporting innovation in schools."

Founded in 2014 with the mission of building conceptual understanding, one engaged learner at a time, Cignition is a K-12 virtual tutoring platform led by experienced educators who produce proven, repeatable results in student success. Its research-based approach focuses on data-informed instruction and collaborative learning, encouraging student-to-student interaction to build deep conceptual understanding. The company's first offering was the award-winning FogStone Isle virtual world math supplement used by hundreds of thousands of elementary and middle school students and their teachers nationwide. For more information, visit https://www.cignition.com/.

