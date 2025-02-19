Cignition Honored With Best of 2024 Award of Excellence From Tech & Learning Magazine

Prestigious award program recognizes company's K-12 Math and ELA high-dosage tutoring for edtech excellence

PORTOLA VALLLEY, Calif., Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cignition, a provider of high-dosage tutoring for K-12, today announced it is a winner in the Tech & Learning Awards of Excellence: Best of 2024 in the Primary category for its K-12 Math & ELA High-Dosage Virtual Tutoring program. The Best of 2024 Awards celebrate educational technology from the last 12 months that has excelled and supported teachers, students, and education professionals in the classroom for professional development or general management of education resources and learning.

"It is an immense honor to receive this recognition for the work we are doing to help schools and districts accelerate learning for their students," said Mike Cohen, Ph.D., CEO and founder of Cignition. "At Cignition, we are laser-focused on fostering a collaborative learning environment meant to tap into a student's critical thinking skills and, ultimately, encourage them to discover their love of learning. We appreciate the acknowledgement of those efforts."

Using a high-impact support model, Cignition assesses a student's specific needs and matches them with a tutor to provide personal and professional guidance on their learning journey. Cignition's virtual tutoring program is a vital component of Multi-Tiered Systems of Support (MTSS) frameworks in schools and districts nationwide, offering high-impact interventions in literacy and math. The program is a targeted tool to help students requiring Tier 2 and Tier 3 interventions with instruction deeply aligned with classroom content and state standards.

Cignition solves two critical problems facing schools and districts: the need for high-quality, consistent academic support amidst staffing and enrollment fluctuations and the challenge of providing instruction that aligns with classroom learning. With districts experiencing turnover among full-time and part-time staff, Cignition offers a stable solution by employing highly qualified instructors – many of whom are current or former certified teachers. This ensures that students receive expert, standards-aligned instruction, even when classroom resources are stretched thin.

