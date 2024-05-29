Cignition Recognized as "EdTech Company to Watch" and "Best Learning Recovery Tool" With Two SIIA CODiE Awards

High-dosage tutoring provider cited as "innovative" and "student centered" by judges.

PORTOLA VALLLEY, Calif., May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cignition, an award-winning K-12 virtual tutoring provider, today received two 2024 Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA) CODiE Awards, recognized as the Best Learning Recovery Tool and Best EdTech Company to Watch. The prestigious CODiE Awards honor the companies producing the most innovative education technology products across the country and around the world.

"What a tremendous honor to receive this incredible recognition from the preeminent ed tech awards program," said Mike Cohen, Ph.D., CEO and founder of Cignition. "Each day, our team dedicates itself to equipping educators and students with the tools they need to thrive in the classroom, and we appreciate the acknowledgement of those efforts."

SIIA, the principal trade association for the software and digital content industries, announced the full slate of CODiE winners during a virtual ceremony. The SIIA CODiE Award is a prestigious honor, following rigorous reviews by expert judges including educators and administrators whose evaluations determined the finalists. SIIA members then vote on the finalist products, and the scores from both rounds are tabulated to select the winners.

CODiE judges took note of Cignition's cutting-edge approach to high-dosage tutoring, calling the company, "Very innovative . . . meets student at point of need and groups students by areas they need to work on by using an assessment and teacher input . . . with robust and granular reporting, high levels of engagement, peer collaboration and highly qualified tutors who are former educators, this is a tool all districts should strive to have at their disposal to promote student success."

Judges were also impressed by the company's student-centered focus as it continues to grow, commenting, "It is encouraging to see that Cignition not only trains its tutors in academic competencies but in culturally responsive and trauma-informed teaching skills as well. This demonstrates a forward-thinking approach that honors and values the whole child. Steps such as this will greatly benefit the young people they serve."

Using a high-impact support model, Cignition works with entire districts, schools and individual families. Instruction is centered around deep conceptual understanding, encouraging productive struggle, and allowing students to develop core academic, critical-thinking and 21st-century skills that are vital to long-term success.

Founded in 2014 with the mission of building conceptual understanding, one engaged learner at a time, Cignition is a K-12 virtual tutoring platform led by experienced educators who produce proven, repeatable results in student success. Its research-based approach focuses on data-informed instruction and collaborative learning, encouraging student-to-student interaction to build deep conceptual understanding. Cignition's innovative tutoring approach has been recognized by numerous awards, including two prestigious SIIA CODiEs. The company's first offering was the award-winning FogStone Isle virtual world math supplement used by hundreds of thousands of elementary and middle school students and their teachers nationwide.

