Cilia Proteins as Biomarkers of Vascular Health, Upcoming Webinar Hosted by Xtalks

On deciliation, proteins found inside a microtubule-based organelle called cilia are released into the blood. When these proteins from inside the cilium are spilled into blood, they stick to cells in blood, which can be detected by flow and immunoassays. These ciliary proteins can be observed in conditions where the underlying vasculature is weakened due to disturbed flow.

In some cases, ciliary protein levels correlate with recovery from the blood–brain barrier damage. Based on recent scientific discoveries, assays are being developed for detecting ciliary proteins in human blood and other body fluids. Moreover, predictions for long-term or short-term outcomes are expected to administer appropriate clinical care.

Register for this webinar today to explore the latest developments related to the biomarker potential of cilia and their potential clinical applications.

Join Ramani Ramchandran, PhD, Professor, Medical College of Wisconsin; President and Founder of CIAN, Inc., for the live webinar on Friday, December 13, 2024, at 10am EST (4pm CET/EU-Central).

For more information, or to register for this event, visit Cilia Proteins as Biomarkers of Vascular Health.

