Cilio Technologies Defines "Production Management" as the Missing Link in Contractor Tech Stacks

Cilio Technologies introduces a new focus on "Production Management," helping contractors bridge the gap between sales and installation with unified, post-sale workflow tools.
BROOKFIELD, Wis., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cilio Technologies, a leading provider of contractor and job management software, announced a new focus on defining and leading the emerging category of Production Management. This critical concept bridges the gap between sales and fulfillment in the contracting and installed products industry.
For years, contractors have relied on CRMs, Excel spreadsheets, and accounting systems to run their businesses. Yet the space between closing a sale and completing an installation remains a persistent challenge. Cilio's production management platform is designed to close that gap by helping companies manage what happens after the sale but before the closeout, where efficiency, profitability, and customer satisfaction are truly determined.
"Most contractors already have tools for sales and accounting," said Rick Olejnik, President & CEO of Cilio Technologies. "What they don't have is visibility and control over what happens in between scheduling, job tracking, crew management, and delivery. That's where production management lives, and that's the space we're defining."
Cilio's Enterprise solution integrates with existing systems such as CRMs, ERPs, and retailer portals to provide a unified view of every installed order. The platform allows brands and contractors to schedule faster, manage crews, and track projects in real time while maintaining consistency across large networks of installers.
Solving the Sales-to-Production Disconnect
Cilio's renewed emphasis on production management follows years of evolution in contractor technology. While all-in-one systems and CRMs have dominated the conversation, few solutions address the complexity of production itself: the handoff from sales to operations and the coordination of people, materials, and timelines.
"Our goal is to help contractors and manufacturers connect every part of their process without disrupting the tools that already work," Olejnik added. "Production management is about connection, not replacement."
Cilio recently published an educational resource, What Is Production Management Software for Contractors?, to help the industry understand how this emerging category fits within modern tech stacks.
About Cilio Technologies
Cilio Technologies provides production management software for installed products companies, contractors, and Big Box installers. Its cloud-based platform connects sales, scheduling, and installation operations into one seamless system that gives companies visibility, control, and scalability across their networks.
For more information, visit www.cilio.io.
Media Contact
David Brass, Cilio Technologies, 1 262-320-9957, [email protected], www.cilio.io
SOURCE Cilio Technologies
