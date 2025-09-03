Cilio Technologies Partners with CCN to Bring Production Management Innovation to Contractors

"Managing work after the sale is the biggest pain point for contractors and that's exactly where Cilio makes the difference." Rick Olejnik, President & CEO, Cilio Technologies Post this

"Most contractor software tries to be a one-size-fits-all CRM, but that's not where the real problem is," said Rick Olejnik, President & CEO of Cilio Technologies. "Contractors don't need another lead tool. They need a way to manage the work. That's the gap Cilio fills, and it's what makes or breaks the customer experience."

Cilio's platform is flexible enough to run a contracting business end-to-end or integrate with existing CRMs and financial systems. This approach allows small contractors to start with one system while larger organizations can layer in production management without replacing tools they already rely on.

For many contractors, the need becomes urgent as they grow. Adding even a few salespeople can create overwhelming complexity: more jobs to schedule, more quality to check, and more risk of errors. Cilio provides the structure to manage that growth, helping companies deliver jobs on time, on budget, and at scale.

The CCN partnership also underscores a shared commitment to education. Many contractors don't realize there's a name for what they're missing: production management. Cilio and CCN plan to raise awareness of the category and show contractors how better job management translates directly into profitability.

"At CCN, we're committed to helping contractors adopt the right tools and strategies for success," said Gary Cohen, Executive Vice President of CCN. "Cilio's focus on production management adds another resource to our members as they work to improve job efficiency and profitability."

Learn more about Cilio Technologies at www.cilio.io or about CCN at www.contractors.net.

Wire Service Summary

Cilio Technologies has partnered with Certified Contractors Network (CCN) to help contractors adopt production management software, the missing link between sales and financial systems. The partnership will debut at CCN's September conference, highlighting how Cilio helps contractors manage jobs more efficiently after the sale.

Media Contact

Rick Olejnik, Cilio Technologies, LLC, 1 12625106810, [email protected], www.cilio.io

SOURCE Cilio Technologies, LLC