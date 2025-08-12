Cilio Explores Why the Skilled Trades Are Thriving in an AI-Driven Economy

"While AI is changing what work looks like in the office, tradespeople are still in high demand. And with the right tools, contractors can grow without getting buried in paperwork or admin," said Rick Olejnik, CEO of Cilio. Post this

"We're seeing a cultural and economic shift," said Rick Olejnik, CEO at Cilio. "While AI is changing what work looks like in the office, tradespeople are still in high demand. And with the right tools, contractors can grow without getting buried in paperwork or admin."

The report also points to Cilio's role in supporting this workforce shift. As demand grows and the skilled labor shortage continues, many contractors are turning to technology to improve job scheduling, production management, and communication across their teams. Platforms like Cilio help streamline these operations, making it easier for contractors to scale efficiently.

With over 40% of the current skilled trades workforce expected to retire in the next 5 years, Cilio calls attention to the urgent need for workforce development and the opportunity for contractors, retailers, and tech providers to build a more resilient future for the industry.

To read the full report, visit: https://www.cilio.io/2025/07/22/why-the-trades-are-thriving-in-the-age-of-ai

About Cilio

Cilio is a job management platform designed for independent contractors, installers, and companies who want to run a more efficient, scalable business. From scheduling to quoting to managing Big Box retailer programs, Cilio helps home improvement contractors stay organized and in control.

Media Contact

David Brass, Cilio Technologies, LLC, 1 (262) 320-9957, [email protected], www.cilio.io

Rick Olejnik, Cilio Technologies, LLC, 1 2625106810, [email protected], www.cilio.io

SOURCE Cilio Technologies, LLC