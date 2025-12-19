Cimarron and Bell Supply Announce Strategic Partnership to Deliver Industry-Leading Vapor Recovery Unit Rental Fleet Across Key U.S. Basins

"By joining forces with Bell Supply, we are dramatically scaling our ability to place the most reliable and technologically advanced rental VRUs in the hands of operators who need them most." - Jeff Foster, CEO Post this

The partnership combines Bell Supply's broad commercial reach, logistics capability, and customer relationships with Cimarron's deep engineering expertise and VRU performance records exceeding 98% mechanical availability, creating an offering that delivers both technical excellence and commercial ease at scale.

Operators will benefit from:

Immediate access to an enlarged rental fleet of purpose-built VRUs tailored for low- and high-discharge-pressure applications common in the Delaware and Midland Basins

Seamless continuity of Cimarron's trained service technicians and 24/7 remote monitoring

Advanced predictive analytics that anticipate mechanical issues before they occur, minimizing downtime and unplanned emissions

Simplified contracting through existing MSAs many operators already have in place with Bell Supply

A single-source solution combining premium equipment + proven field service + flexible commercial terms

"By joining forces with Bell Supply, we are dramatically scaling our ability to place the most reliable and technologically advanced rental VRUs in the hands of operators who need them most," said Jeff Foster, CEO of Cimarron. "This partnership allows us to focus on what we do best: engineering innovative solutions and delivering world-class service, while Bell Supply ensures rapid deployment and commercial flexibility for our shared customers."

Bruno Cheron, CEO of Bell Supply, added, "The addition of Cimarron-built VRUs to our rental portfolio represents a major enhancement to the emissions-control options we can offer. Customers will now have single-source access to premium equipment backed by the same high-level service they've come to expect from Cimarron, all under Bell Supply's flexible rental terms and established billing relationships."

New units currently in production at Cimarron's manufacturing facilities feature enhanced discharge pressure capabilities and integrated machine-learning algorithms that predict component failures weeks in advance. The first wave of units will be available for rental through Bell Supply beginning December 2025, with fleet expansion continuing into 2026.

About Cimarron

Cimarron is a Houston, TX-based leading provider of environmental, production, process and data solutions for the energy and biogas industries. Cimarron's vision is to create a cleaner environment for their customers and their shareholders, as well as the communities they serve. Cimarron engineers and manufactures solutions that reduce greenhouse gas emissions, recover valuable hydrocarbons, optimize operational efficiency, and provide actionable intelligence. Cimarron manufactures high quality equipment safely and efficiently from facilities in Newcastle, OK, Marlow, OK, Midland, TX, Wheat Ridge, CO and Belpre, OH and provides a broad range of aftermarket services to its customers. For more information on Cimarron, please visit www.cimarron.com.

About Bell Supply

Founded in 1945, Bell Supply Company has been a trusted provider of pipe, valves, fittings, and MRO products to the energy sector for nearly 80 years. With 17 service locations across all major U.S. oil and gas basins and a portfolio of more than 25,000 SKUs, Bell Supply delivers cost-effective material solutions and supply-chain management for projects of any scale. For more information about the expanded VRU rental program, contact:

Kory Dziuk – Vice President of Business Development

[email protected] | 830.583.5024

More information available at www.bellpvf.com.

Media Contact

Tandra Nolen, Cimarron, 1 844-746-1676, [email protected], www.cimarron.com

Kory Dziuk, Bell Supply Company, 1 830-583-5024, [email protected], www.bellpvf.com

SOURCE Cimarron