Cimarron and CleanConnect.ai. Unveil Revolutionary Emissions Management Solution

"To date, a significant focus of available technology has been limited to detection alone, while our partnership provides cost effective, technology enabled tools to identify, quantify and eliminate emissions thereby reducing risks and operating costs." - Jeff Foster, CEO

Benefits to our customers and industry participants include:

• Unparallelled, holistic approach to cost effective methane emissions management and reductions based on complementary technologies which are available as a single, integrated solution.

• Real-time performance optimization based on source-level visual quantification of methane emissions and real-time automation to provide timely and actionable intelligence to maintain optimal throughput and assured regulatory compliance.

• Third party verification and certification with substantive data supporting accuracy and timeliness of reporting metrics to regulatory agencies.

• Best-in-class technology provides a robust system to detect and measure emissions as well as to identify the source and duration of those emissions.

CleanConnect.ai's CEO and Co-Founder David Conley said, "Our Visual Automation Suite, Autonomous365, converts raw image data into actionable insights and transparent proofs. By integrating with Cimarron's Sytelink360 and smart controllers, we can transform our actionable alerts into predictable autonomous operations. Now, instead of just alerting our operators, we can fix problems remotely and even start preventing super-emitters from occurring."

Learn more at https://cimarron.com/cleanconnect-ai/.

Cimarron's Sytelink360® Real Time Data Monitoring solution combines software, hardware, and field services support and provides customers with data feeds that enable equipment optimization, data quantification, performance guarantees, and emissions remote monitoring and management systems. Sytelink360® can operate on a standalone basis or as a complement to customers' systems, regulatory compliance, and sustainability programs to provide accurate and reliable data sets that increase production, reduce labor time, lower incident risk, and mitigate hazardous gas emissions.

CleanConnect.ai's Autonomous365™ Visual Automation Suite, uses advanced computer vision techniques and deep learning algorithms to automate complex inspections 24/7. We leverage cameras as sensors, offering clear visual data that our customers can trust. Through our technology, we convert raw image data into actionable insights and transparent proofs.

About Cimarron

With decades of operating history and innovation across our trusted brands, Cimarron provides technology-driven emissions management solutions for the global energy system. Our leading-edge products, services, and real-time monitoring systems reduce emissions, optimize operations, ensure regulatory compliance, and drive sustainability progress for our customers operating in oil & natural gas production, energy storage & distribution, renewables & biogas, coal mine methane, and certain industrial end markets. Cimarron boasts a collection of well-established technologies which have been assembled and innovated from trusted industry brands. Our vast global experience, spanning tens of thousands of equipment installations, serves as a testament to our ability to achieve success in every project upon which we embark.

Cimarron headquarters in Houston, Texas with approximately 550 employees serving our global customer base. In addition to being present in all major regions in the U.S., Cimarron operates across more than 45 countries around the world. We support our customers from sales, engineering, manufacturing, and field service locations across the United States, Italy, India, England, and the United Arab Emirates, further supported by our network of international partners.

About CleanConnect.ai.

CleanConnect.ai is at the forefront of visual automation, providing comprehensive, intelligent solutions to the oil and gas industry. By harnessing the power of advanced computer vision and deep learning technologies, CleanConnect.ai offers the Autonomous365.ai Visual Automation Suite, a unique set of tools that facilitate 24/7 complex inspections, drive efficiency, enhance safety, and enable better compliance practices. With a deep commitment to operational excellence and environmental responsibility, CleanConnect.ai's end-to-end solution addresses multiple stakeholder needs and challenges, setting a new standard in the industry. As the only provider of such a solution with government-certified accuracy and a virtually nonexistent false-positive rate, CleanConnect.ai is redefining energy operations and leading the industry into the future. CleanConnect.ai: Energy Evolved.

