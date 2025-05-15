Cimcor Announces New Zscaler™ Integrations to Advance Zero Trust Security

"Our integrations with Zscaler enable security teams to dynamically enforce zero trust rules based on Integrity, immediately detecting unauthorized changes and automatically enforcing access policies – greatly reducing risk while saving countless hours." - Robert E. Johnson, III Post this

"Zscaler enables organizations to enforce zero trust at scale. Our integrations with Cimcor enhance this by adding real-time integrity monitoring to dynamically mitigate risks," said Drew Schnabel, President and GM of Zscaler US Government Solutions. "By combining Zscaler's ability to isolate access to potentially compromised systems with CimTrak's change detection, we help customers automate compliance, prevent misconfigurations, and strengthen security posture with minimal operational overhead."

As organizations navigate increasingly complex security requirements across cloud and hybrid environments, they often fail to detect critical system changes when they occur, leaving attacks undetected for months. The address this, organizations need both comprehensive threat detection and automated response mechanisms to isolate compromised systems quickly, despite the dynamic nature of modern IT environments.

The integrations between CimTrak and Zscaler directly address these challenges by delivering comprehensive capabilities through:

Zscaler Internet Access™ (ZIA™):

Integrity Monitoring: When CimTrak detects unauthorized files or critical system changes, it triggers isolation in the Zero Trust Browser and other security controls to limit access to the potentially compromised systems from the network.

Compliance Control: When CimTrak detects deviations from expected hardening configurations based on DISA STIGs/CIS Benchmarks, it triggers ZIA's browser isolation and other security policy adjustments to limit access to the non-compliant system until investigated and remediated.

Configuration Monitoring: CimTrak monitors the ZIA tenant's policy configurations, providing detailed alerts of any changes to maintain configuration integrity.

Zscaler Private Access™ (ZPA™):

Integrity Monitoring: CimTrak's real-time detection of system changes can trigger ZPA's Zero Trust Browser isolation and other access control mechanisms to adjust access rights, isolate affected resources, and maintain operational availability.

Compliance Control: When CimTrak detects deviations from hardening standards, it can automatically adjust ZPA policies to restrict access to non-compliant systems through multiple methods, including browser isolating access to them until compliance is restored.

Configuration Monitoring: CimTrak provides comprehensive monitoring of the ZPA platform tenant configurations, establishing an authoritative baseline and providing detailed alerts whenever configuration changes occur within the Zscaler tenant.

For more information about the integration's capabilities, visit www.cimcor.com/partners/zscaler

Media Contact

Kayla Kinney, Cimcor, Inc., 1 219.736.4400 6097, [email protected], www.cimcor.com

SOURCE Cimcor, Inc.