CimTrak Revolutionizes Security for Cisco Meraki Devices with Latest Module Launch

In addition to monitoring change, CimTrak's Cisco Meraki Module simplifies the process of investigating and understanding change. IT teams can now review historical changes made to Cisco Meraki devices through an intuitive and easy-to-read interface, enabling comprehensive forensic incident analysis and faster resolution.

This unprecedented visibility allows IT teams to stay ahead of potential issues and maintain the integrity of their network configurations. Crafted with the unique needs of the Cisco Meraki community in mind, this new update addresses a critical gap in security and change management. By adopting CimTrak, users join the ranks of organizations worldwide that trust the solution for their system integrity and compliance needs.

Live Demonstration in Exclusive Webinar:

To showcase the capabilities of this new solution, Cimcor is hosting an exclusive live demonstration during a webinar on Thursday, December 7th, at 11 am ET. Participants will gain early access to witness firsthand how CimTrak is redefining security and change management for Cisco Meraki users.

To secure your spot at this exclusive event, register here. Don't miss this opportunity to be among the first to experience the future of Cisco Meraki device protection.

For questions and inquiries, please email [email protected]

About Cimcor

Cimcor develops innovative, next-generation compliance and system integrity monitoring software. The CimTrak Integrity Suite monitors and protects a wide range of physical, network, cloud, and virtual IT assets in real-time while providing detailed forensic information about all changes. CimTrak helps reduce configuration drift and ensure that all systems are in a secure and hardened state. Securing your infrastructure with CimTrak helps you achieve and maintain compliance. For more information, visit https://www.cimcor.com/cimtrak-integrity-suite

Kayla Kinney, Cimcor, Inc., 1 (219) 736-4400 6097, [email protected], https://www.cimcor.com/

