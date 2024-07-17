Cin7 Announces New Hires, Josh Fischer and Hillary Major

Industry experts bring decades of operational excellence and leadership experience to further expand best-in-class inventory management provider's executive team

DENVER, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cin7, an industry-leading cloud-based inventory and order management software provider, today announced the hire of Josh Fischer as VP of Product Management and Hillary Major as Global VP of Sales. With the announcement of these two strategic hires coming on the heels of Kris Kniaz's CTO appointment and the recent acquisition of Inventoro earlier this year, Cin7 is positioned to offer best in class inventory management solutions to small to midsize businesses (SMBs) in 2024.

In their new roles, Fischer and Major will focus on driving product innovation, engaging with prospective customers, and propelling the company toward its vision of becoming the global leader in intelligent inventory management solutions:

Josh Fischer, VP of Product Management

Fischer brings 20 years of experience and a diverse set of skills across product design and portfolio development. Having owned and led a digital agency, his experience in retail, e-commerce, web media, and graphic design makes him well-positioned to lead Cin7's product innovation roadmap. He recently spent the last six years spearheading product design and innovation at Acumatica.

Hillary Major, Global VP of Sales

With ten years of experience in scaling B2B SaaS companies, Major is known for her ability to drive sales enablement initiatives and build a collaborative culture of subject matter experts who will understand the Cin7 product inside and out. Her global experience launching a UK-based sales team marks her as the perfect fit to enhance Cin7's global presence and long-term vision for the global sales organization.

"We are privileged to have Josh and Hillary join our team, as we usher in a new period of growth within the company," Ajoy Krishnamoorthy, CEO of Cin7. "Cin7 has a longstanding commitment to empowering our customers with the right tools and leadership team to navigate an evolving supply chain landscape. And we're doing that by building an intelligent commerce platform to better support our customers. Both of these incredible hires bring exceptional skill sets to the table, and I am confident we have the right people to propel Cin7 into our next stage of growth while upholding the values on which our company culture is built."

With the addition of Fischer and Major, Cin7 continues to expand their modern and robust inventory management system for customers, giving them the tools to surpass their competitors. Both hires are effective immediately.

To learn more, visit http://www.cin7.com.

About Cin7

Cin7 provides Connected Inventory Performance – cloud-based inventory management software that gives growing product businesses an automated and real-time view of the entire inventory lifecycle. Cin7's products, Core and Omni, natively integrate with over 700+ applications, so business owners can consolidate, streamline, automate, and scale their inventory operation from one place. Founded in 2012, Cin7 has grown into a global force, supporting product sellers in 100+ countries, serving 8,000+ customers and processing over 125 million orders annually.

Media Contact

Lindsay Mahaney, Kickstand, 4197649705, [email protected], https://www.cin7.com/

SOURCE Cin7