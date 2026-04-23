Cin7 Appoints Sheldon Cummings as Chief Executive Officer

I'm thrilled to be joining Cin7 at such a defining moment for both the company and the future of commerce. Post this

Sheldon brings more than 25 years of experience scaling technology businesses that serve small and mid-sized businesses. He most recently served as President and General Manager of the Corporate Business Unit at Smarsh. Prior to Smarsh, he served as Chief Operating Officer of Mailchimp, leading revenue, strategy, and operations across one of the world's most widely used SaaS platforms for small businesses. He has also held senior leadership roles at Intuit, including Vice President of Sales, where he contributed to scaling go-to-market engines for SMB and Mid-Market focused products.

Sheldon joins Cin7 at a pivotal moment as AI reshapes how businesses manage inventory, fulfill orders, and connect their commerce operations. Already deeply invested in AI, Cin7 is positioned to lead the transformation by delivering smarter, faster, and more connected capabilities to its customers around the world.

"I am thrilled to be joining Cin7 at such a defining moment," said Sheldon Cummings. "Cin7 has built something genuinely valuable. It has real product depth, a passionate global team, and a large market still full of opportunity. There is a compelling opportunity to become the intelligent commerce platform for SMB and Mid-Market product sellers across the globe. To be the one that harnesses the power of AI to help businesses operate better and grow faster. I am excited to partner with this team to chase that opportunity and to continue delivering the innovation our customers deserve."

Cin7 serves thousands of businesses worldwide, helping them manage inventory, streamline operations, and connect their sales channels through a single, powerful platform. With teams in the United States, United Kingdom, New Zealand, Australia, Sri Lanka, the United Arab Emirates, India, and the Czech Republic, Cin7 operates as a truly global business with a local commitment to every market it serves.

About Cin7

Cin7 is the leading inventory management and connected commerce platform for small and mid-sized product businesses. Cin7 helps growing brands manage inventory, automate workflows, and connect their sales channels, from e-commerce to wholesale to retail, in one powerful, easy-to-use platform. With over 8,500+ customers in over 100 countries processing over 125 million orders annually, Cin7 is a global business on a mission to make commerce simpler, smarter, and more connected for product sellers everywhere. For more information, visit www.cin7.com.

Media Contact

Karla Fleege, Cin7, 1 509-413-0025, [email protected], www.cin7.com

SOURCE Cin7