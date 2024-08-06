Cin7 Capital Introduces Industry's First Embedded Lending Solution for SMBs

Innovative financing options to help business owners grow operations from the comfort of the Cin7 software platform

DENVER, Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cin7, an industry-leading cloud-based inventory and order management software provider, today announced the launch of Cin7 Capital, an integrated lending platform to help customers run and expand their businesses from within Cin7 Core and soon Cin7 Omni.

First-to-market in the inventory management industry, Cin7 Capital's financing options help product sellers and small to midsize businesses (SMBs) get the capital they need. In fact, more than 75% of small business owners report access to credit as a major concern. Cin7 Capital helps these companies – which may be stuck in traditional financing models – manage operations, receive financing, and view their financials all from one central platform by offering customized invoice financing solutions without ever leaving the Cin7 platform.

"Cin7 Capital is a new, high-impact way we are empowering our customers to not just survive but thrive in their inventory management," said Ajoy Krishnamoorthy, CEO of Cin7. "The product launch is a tremendous step towards unlocking unprecedented possibilities for SMBs to grow businesses in an unpredictable economy, where access to credit is a major challenge. Not to mention, it is a testament of our commitment to supporting our global customers as they navigate their financial challenges and drive growth for their business."

Cin7 Capital connects its business owners to vetted sources of funding to help them power and grow their operations within software that they already use. As part of our Connected Inventory Performance promise, Cin7 users can manage their operations, view their financials, and receive financing all from one central hub - setting the company apart from the competition.

The platform is purpose-built to meet the needs of SMBs and requires no additional training or resources. Unlike other lending options that have lengthy applications and hidden fees, Cin7 Capital gives users the ability to receive multiple offers and financing options, starting with a user-friendly application and transparent pricing and fees.

Currently, Cin7 Capital focuses on U.S.-based customers using Cin7 Core and plans to expand in the coming months. More info, customers and use cases about Cin7 Capital will be revealed at the upcoming Cin7 Partner Summit on August 19- 21, 2024. This multi-day event offers networking opportunities, insights from the Cin7 executive team, and unique certifications and training.

This announcement comes on the heels of Cin7's acquisition of [Inventoro, which uses AI for sales forecasting and replenishment, and further underscores Cin7's growth and product momentum, as a beacon in Next-Level Intelligent Commerce.

About Cin7

Cin7 provides Connected Inventory Performance – cloud-based inventory management software that gives growing product businesses an automated and real-time view of the entire inventory lifecycle. Cin7's products, Core and Omni, natively integrate with over 700+ applications, so business owners can consolidate, streamline, automate, and scale their inventory operation from one place. Founded in 2012, Cin7 has grown into a global force, supporting product sellers in 100+ countries, serving 8,000+ customers and processing over 125 million orders annually.

Cin7 Capital is powered by Kanmon Inc. All loans are subject to credit approval. Terms may vary. Cin7 Capital loans are issued by Kanmon. Loans are made pursuant to a Department of Financial Protection and Innovation California Lenders Law License.

