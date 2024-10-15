Cin7 Expands Customer Access to AI-Powered Product Capabilities

The leading inventory management platform offers one of the most affordable and effective AI technologies for SMBs industry-wide

DENVER, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cin7, the industry-leading inventory and order management software provider, today announced the expansion of its innovative AI forecasting capabilities. Customers can now access Cin7 ForesightAI as an embedded feature. The solution enables product sellers to enhance existing inventory and order management capabilities with intelligent predictions and optimization, and was made possible by Cin7's acquisition of Inventoro earlier this year.

Powered by a proprietary AI engine, Cin7 ForesightAI enables sellers to forecast demand with unmatched accuracy months in advance, maintaining optimal stock levels and eliminating overages. Cin7 has long helped customers keep track of their multi-channel sales, order fulfillment, accounting, warehouse management, and manufacturing – all in one place. Now with the added layer of ForesightAI, the company complements these offerings with predictive views, actionable insights, and auto-replenishment to help customers see what's coming next.

"ForesightAI revolutionizes inventory forecasting by leveraging advanced algorithms to provide highly accurate recommendations for stock management, promotion planning, and production workflows," said Josh Fischer, VP of Product Management. "Unlike traditional tools, ForesightAI offers dynamic solutions for optimizing inventory, marketing spend, and even pricing strategies, helping businesses make smarter, more profitable decisions. This is just the beginning of a transformative AI-driven evolution in inventory management systems."

In fact, since launching the solution earlier this year, ForesightAI has supported several hundred small-to-medium (SMB) businesses: "Cin7 ForesightAI is a game changer. No more guessing, waiting on stock outs – we're ahead of the game all the time," said Brian Higgins, Managing Director at ABC School Supplies.

About Cin7

Cin7 provides Connected Inventory Performance – cloud-based inventory management software that gives growing product businesses an automated and real-time view of the entire inventory lifecycle. Cin7's products, Core and Omni, natively integrate with over 700+ applications, so business owners can consolidate, streamline, automate, and scale their inventory operation from one place. Founded in 2012, Cin7 has grown into a global force, supporting product sellers in 100+ countries, serving 8,000+ customers and processing over 125 million orders annually.

