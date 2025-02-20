Cin7 Expands Executive Bench with Strategic New Hire and Internal Promotions

AI-powered inventory and order management software provider grows industry-leading executive team to reaffirm commitment to customer success

DENVER, Feb. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cin7, an industry-leading cloud-based inventory and order management software provider, today announced the strategic hire of Mark Girvan as Chief Revenue Officer. In addition, the company has announced the internal promotions of Erik Rothschild as Chief Financial Offer, and Cason Green as Senior Vice President of Services and Support. Touting decades of financial and operational expertise, these new roles will help Cin7 equip small to midsize businesses (SMBs) to harness AI-driven inventory solutions to remain resilient in 2025 and beyond.

"At Cin7, customers are our priority and we're invested in building an exceptional program and team to support their growth," said Ajoy Krishnamoorthy, CEO of Cin7. "With a wealth of combined experience, Mark, Erik and Cason are all instrumental in upholding that commitment. We are excited to bring them into the folds of our leadership team and collaborate with our stakeholders to ensure Cin7 provides top of the line support and service, as we continue to innovate our product this year."

Mark Girvan, Chief Revenue Officer

As Chief Revenue Officer, Girvan will be responsible for all functions related to customer acquisition, upsell and retention whether through direct sales force or partner channels. With a focus on understanding Cin7's customers' pain points, Girvan will not only aim to meet and exceed revenue goals, but will be an integral part of future product launches. With over nine years selling to SMB clients globally and deep expertise in the M&A space, Girvan is uniquely positioned to lead Cin7 and its customers into a new era of innovation.

Prior to joining Cin7, Girvan was President and Chief Revenue Officer at FreshBooks for over a decade, playing a pivotal role in steering the company's trajectory and securing substantial financial backing. He is a global leader recognized for delivering impact at the intersection of Software as a Service and scale-up best practices. Known for his results-driven approach, Girvan excels in crafting and executing go-to-market strategies, anchored by operational excellence, team development, and a keen ability to drive positive change across functional groups.

Erik Rothschild, Chief Financial Officer

Previously the SVP of Finance and Accounting at Cin7, Rothschild was promoted to CFO where he will be responsible for developing and executing the company's financial strategy and overall business plan. As CFO, Rothschild will oversee the Accounting, FP&A, and Legal functions at Cin7. Previously, he held several financial leadership positions at Venture Capital and Private Equity backed businesses, including Sovrn and Social Native. Earlier in his career, he held Analyst and Portfolio Manager roles with alternative investment firms Stark Investments and Peak6 Investments.

Cason Green, Senior Vice President, Services and Support

Previously the Vice President of Services and Support, Green will now oversee global team members that support our customers on a daily basis - from customer onboarding to product support. Green brings over 10 years of support, customer success, and professional services leadership experience at private equity venture capital backed and public SaaS companies. Prior to Cin7, he held numerous post-sale leadership and operational roles in customer success, support, and services.

The Cin7 executive team's growth comes on the heels of 1,500+ new customers in 2024 – including MrBeast, Fishwife Tinned Seafood Co, BeanVIVO and SAINT JAMES. With this growth, Cin7's customer base is on track to cross $50B in gross merchandise value (GMV) in 2026.

All new hires and promotions are effective immediately. To learn more, visit http://www.cin7.com.

About Cin7

Cin7 provides Connected Inventory Performance – cloud-based inventory management software with AI-powered forecasting capabilities that gives growing product businesses an automated and real-time view of the entire inventory lifecycle. Cin7's Core and Omni products natively integrate with over 700+ applications, so business owners can consolidate, streamline, automate, and scale their inventory operation from one place. Founded in 2012, Cin7 has grown into a global force, supporting product sellers in 100+ countries, serving 8,500+ customers and processing over 125 million orders annually. For more information about Cin7, please visit http://www.cin7.com.

