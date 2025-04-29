Cin7 Pay Delivers Seamless Embedded Payments, Powerful Cost-Savings for SMBs

Powered by Stripe, Cin7 to offer expanded payment capabilities that help business owners boost revenue, simplify operations, and improve customer experiences

DENVER, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cin7, the industry-leading cloud-based inventory and order management software provider, today announced the launch of Cin7 Pay, a fully embedded payments solution designed to streamline operations, reduce costs, and elevate the payment experience for small-to-medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Powered by the financial infrastructure platform for businesses Stripe, Cin7 Pay brings advanced payment functionality directly into the Cin7 platform for Cin7 Core and Cin7 Omni customers.

As SMBs face rising transaction costs, increasing fraud risks, and growing customer expectations for faster, flexible payment experiences, Cin7 Pay delivers a better way to manage payments all in one place. In fact, a recent study found 80% of SMBs are interested in adopting an integrated payment system to reduce friction. Cin7 Pay makes that possible, enabling merchants to accept a wide range of payment methods — including credit cards, ACH, digital wallets, and more — reducing friction between purchase and payout.

"At Cin7, everything we build starts with a deep understanding of our customers' challenges and Cin7 Pay is no exception," said Ajoy Krishnamoorthy, CEO of Cin7. "Our customers have told us they need a simpler, more flexible way to manage payments without the friction of disconnected systems. We're delivering exactly that: an embedded solution that helps them get paid faster, save time, and ultimately grow with confidence. We believe every business, no matter its size, should have access to powerful, easy-to-use solutions, and we're proud to partner with Stripe to help make that a reality."

Cin7 Pay also provides access to competitive processing rates typically unavailable to SMBs. With automatic daily payouts, real-time transaction tracking, and integrated reporting, product sellers can improve cash flow visibility and plan with greater confidence. New capabilities and features also include:

One-click payment links on invoices for faster checkouts and simplified payment experiences

Support with local payment methods, accepting 135+ currencies and offering flexible options like Apple Pay, Google Pay, and BNPL

Built-in fraud protection, powered by Stripe Radar, to prevent chargebacks and reduce risk

"Cin7 Pay is a valuable addition to Cin7, especially because it allows payments directly from the invoice page," said Tony Stewart, Director at Boss Air Suspension. "This feature significantly streamlines our sales team's workflow, as they frequently take orders over the phone. Previously, the process of generating each individual invoice and clicking the payment link was quite cumbersome."

Cin7 Pay is currently available for B2B transactions, with additional point-of-sale (POS) and e-commerce payment features on the future product roadmap. Learn more here.

About Cin7

Cin7 provides Connected Inventory Performance – cloud-based inventory management software with AI-powered forecasting capabilities that gives growing product businesses an automated and real-time view of the entire inventory lifecycle. Cin7's Core and Omni products natively integrate with over 700+ applications, so business owners can consolidate, streamline, automate, and scale their inventory operation from one place. Founded in 2012, Cin7 has grown into a global force, supporting product sellers in 100+ countries, serving 8,500+ customers and processing over 125 million orders annually. For more information about Cin7, please visit http://www.cin7.com.

