Cin7 Welcomes Kris Kniaz as its Chief Technology Officer

Software technology veteran joins the inventory management provider to spearhead company's innovation roadmap and further define Cin7's position as the industry leader

DENVER, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cin7, an industry-leading cloud-based inventory and order management software provider, today announced the hire of Kris Kniaz as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Kniaz will lead the company's effort to deliver a modern commerce platform combined with application capabilities and AI-powered features, following the recent acquisition of Inventoro announced last month.

Before joining Cin7, Kniaz served as CTO of TrueCommerce where he spearheaded the development of technical vision and successfully delivered a large-scale cloud platform. He brings 30 years of experience to Cin7, serving as CTO at industry-leading brands across the supply chain, e-commerce, financial services, and pharmaceutical industries, including INTTRA and Julius Works.

"We're honored to have a CTO of Kris's caliber and wealth of domain experience join our executive team," said Ajoy Krishnamoorthy, CEO of Cin7. "Product innovation is the core of our company's growth strategy, and we anticipate adding more value to our platform over the next two years than in the past decade. This was made evident by our recent acquisition of Inventoro, which enabled AI-driven capabilities. With Kris at the helm of our R&D, Cin7 will continue to lead the industry with its Intelligent Commerce Platform."

With a Ph.D. in Science from the University of Pennsylvania and a Master of Science from the Warsaw Technical University, Kniaz has built a career focused on solving critical business problems for customers, with proven experience in the SaaS space developing and managing Cloud based solutions, API Architectures, Caching Infrastructures, and Messaging Platforms.

"I'm excited to join Cin7 as the CTO and to be able to work with this distributed, multicultural team supporting the critical needs of our customers," said Kniaz. "The opportunity to work for an industry leader in cloud-based inventory management software represents a significant milestone in my career. The opportunity with Cin7 will allow me to fully leverage my experience in delivering cloud-based SaaS solutions in the supply chain industry."

Kniaz's hire is effective immediately. To learn more, visit http://www.cin7.com.

About Cin7

Cin7 provides Connected Inventory Performance – cloud-based inventory management software that gives growing product businesses an automated and real-time view of the entire inventory lifecycle. Cin7's products, Core and Omni, natively integrate with over 700+ applications, so business owners can consolidate, streamline, automate, and scale their inventory operation from one place. Founded in 2012, Cin7 has grown into a global force, supporting product sellers in 100+ countries, serving 8,000+ customers and processing over 125 million orders annually.

