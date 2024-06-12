Cincinnati-Based Oral and Facial Surgery Associates, LLC Launches New Website, Offers New Services and Specialties

Oral and Facial Surgery Associates in Cincinnati, OH which has provided comprehensive oral surgeries for more than 35 years, has launched a new website (https://www.omscincinnati.com/) detailing the services provided by the practice's Board-Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons.

CINCINNATI, June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Oral and Facial Surgery Associates in Cincinnati, OH which has provided comprehensive oral surgeries for more than 35 years, has launched a new website (https://www.omscincinnati.com/) detailing the services provided by the practice's Board-Certified Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons.

As a comprehensive oral and maxillofacial surgery practice serving Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky, the practice launched the new website to better reflect the experience, training, new services, finance options, and specialties of the practice.

Oral and Facial Surgery Associates have always sought to provide the highest-quality oral surgeries. To that end, they recertify in Office-Based Emergency Airway Management (OBEAM) each year. All of the oral surgeons at the practice have also elected to pursue board certification.

At Oral and Facial Surgery Associates, Dr. Glenn Waters and Dr. Yavuz Yildirim are supported by a comprehensive and highly experienced team that includes a Registered Nurse, surgical technicians, and surgical assistants. All surgical assistants at the practice hold credentials from the Dental Anesthesia Assistant National Certification Examination (DAANCE).

The practice has also recently streamlined services for patients seeking a complete restoration of their smiles in a single day (Same Day Smiles). Utilizing the AOX Digital Workflow system to design and create implant-supported restorations and digitizing all records and prostheses, Same Day Smiles at Oral and Facial Surgery Associates require fewer dental appointments than ever before. This innovative approach allows patients to receive a complete smile makeover in just one visit, streamlining the process and minimizing the number of appointments needed.

In addition, because the practice prioritizes affordability for patients seeking to restore their smiles, Oral and Facial Surgery Associates have partnered with Proceed Finance to offer attractive interest rates and long-term repayment plans. The practice also accepts CareCredit as payment for all procedures, services, and surgeries.

Dr. Glenn S. Waters joined Oral and Facial Surgery Associates more than 20 years ago. He is a Board-Certified Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeon. He is a member of the National Dental Board of Anesthesiology, the American Dental Society of Anesthesiology, the Ohio Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons, and the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (AAOMS). Dr. Waters is a Diplomate of the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

Dr. Yavuz Yildirim is Board-Certified by the American Board of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery. Dr. Yildirim is a member of the National Dental Board of Anesthesiology, the American Dental Society of Anesthesiology, the Ohio Society of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons (OSOMS), and the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (AAOMS).

Oral and Facial Surgery Associates provides comprehensive Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeries including:

Dental Implants

Wisdom Teeth Extraction

Same Day Smiles

Bone Grafting

Frenectomy (Tongue Tie & Lip Tie)

Surgically Assisted Orthodontics

Dentoalveolar Trauma

Pre-Prosthetic Surgery

Oral Pathology

About the Oral and Facial Surgery Associates, LLC

Oral and Facial Surgery Associates has provided routine and complex oral and maxillofacial surgeries in Cincinnati for more than 35 years. As a technologically advanced practice, Oral and Facial Surgery Associates is located at 11655 Solzman Road, Cincinnati, OH 45249. To learn more call 513-791-0550, or visit https://www.omscincinnati.com/.

