Cinco de Mayo 2026: AdMall's AudienceSCAN Provides Critical Intelligence for Tapping into Hispanic Buying Power

New data highlights the massive economic buying power of the U.S. Latino population, which has reached a record high of $4.1 trillion, according to a new report. To help businesses and media sales teams effectively reach this lucrative market, AdMall® is spotlighting its latest AudienceSCAN® insights, which identify specific consumer behaviors and high-intent purchasing trends for the spring season.
WESTERVILLE, Ohio, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Cinco de Mayo 2026 approaches, new data highlights the massive economic buying power of the U.S. Latino population, which has reached a record high of $4.1 trillion, according to a new report from researchers at UCLA and Cal Lutheran.
To help businesses and media sales teams effectively reach this lucrative market, AdMall® is spotlighting its latest AudienceSCAN® insights, which identify specific consumer behaviors and high-intent purchasing trends for the spring season.
AudienceSCAN: Key Hispanic Consumer Insights for 2026
AdMall's AudienceSCAN research reveals critical data points that allow marketers to move beyond generic campaigns and target specific Hispanic consumer needs:
- Social connectivity: Around 56% of Hispanic consumers are active on TikTok, significantly higher than the 43% of the general U.S. adult population.
- Media influence: Hispanic consumers are 17% more likely to say "local media helps me determine which products to buy" than the general U.S. adult population.
- Streaming TV: 51% of Hispanic consumers have responded to a streaming TV ad in the past 30 days, with a top action of clicking on the advertiser's online ads.
- Celebration spending: 16% of Hispanics intend to attend an ethnic festival in the coming year; 13% will attend at least two quinceañeras — formal celebrations of a girl's 15th birthday that drive heavy spending on catering, live music and professional videographers, in addition to gifts.
- Brand switching intent: Hispanics are 25% more likely than other U.S. adults to plan to switch their gym or health club this year.
- Affluent subsegments: Approximately 4% of U.S. adults are Affluent Hispanics with household incomes exceeding $150,000. Remind your accounts to emphasize high-end and luxury terms in marketing as 17% of these consumers prefer to purchase these kinds of products. And, notably, 15% of these consumers plan to start a business in the next year, a far higher rate than average U.S. adults.
- Radio/streaming audio: Around a third (31%) shares that their favorite music is Mexican/Latin/Spanish/Tejano/Tropical. In addition, over 39% like listening to Hip Hop (Rap).
"Reaching the Hispanic market doesn't require a Spanish-language strategy alone," says C. Lee Smith, CEO of SalesFuel and Certified Professional Behavioral Analyst. "The data is clear — seven in ten Hispanic Americans born in the U.S. are English proficient. The ideal standard is bilingual content, but a well-executed English strategy will still move the needle significantly."
The Modern Economic Impact of Cinco de Mayo
Cinco de Mayo has evolved into a major event on the U.S. retail calendar, with annual expenditures for food and beverages alone typically topping $3 billion*. Today, the holiday serves as a primary opportunity for consumers to purchase apparel, gather with friends and enjoy festive music and parades.
According to recent spending trends, Americans prioritize their Cinco de Mayo budgets across several key categories*:
- Travel: 27%
- Music/Entertainment: 25%
- Apparel: 20%
- Food/Beverage: 16%
- Decorations: 12%
For more information on AdMall and AudienceSCAN, visit salesfuel.com/admall/.
About AdMall:
AdMall® is the premier advertising sales intelligence platform for digital media, social media, streaming, and emerging media sales professionals. Used by more than 15,000 local media and marketing professionals nationwide, AdMall delivers data-driven audience insights, exclusive advertising research, and hyper-local consumer behavior analytics not available through AI. AudienceSCAN® data from SalesFuel® helps digital publishers, ad agencies, and media sales teams target high-intent buyers, optimize ad spend, and accelerate local advertising revenue growth.
*Source: Tableau Public, Rudy Castillo
Media Contact
Audrey Strong, SalesFuel, 1 614794-0500, [email protected], https://salesfuel.com
SOURCE SalesFuel
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