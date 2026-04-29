Cinco de Mayo 2026: AdMall's AudienceSCAN Provides Critical Intelligence for Tapping into Hispanic Buying Power

New data highlights the massive economic buying power of the U.S. Latino population, which has reached a record high of $4.1 trillion, according to a new report. To help businesses and media sales teams effectively reach this lucrative market, AdMall® is spotlighting its latest AudienceSCAN® insights, which identify specific consumer behaviors and high-intent purchasing trends for the spring season.

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- As Cinco de Mayo 2026 approaches, new data highlights the massive economic buying power of the U.S. Latino population, which has reached a record high of $4.1 trillion, according to a new report from researchers at UCLA and Cal Lutheran.

To help businesses and media sales teams effectively reach this lucrative market, AdMall® is spotlighting its latest AudienceSCAN® insights, which identify specific consumer behaviors and high-intent purchasing trends for the spring season.