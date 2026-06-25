Cincopa Evolves From Video Hosting to AI-Powered Video Knowledge Platform

Cincopa announces its evolution from video hosting to Video Knowledge, helping teams make videos, documents, galleries, and portals searchable, answerable, and more useful through VideoGPT.

MIAMI, June 25, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Bootstrapped, founder-led video infrastructure company expands beyond hosting after three years of AI R&D investment to help organizations turn videos, documents, training content, support assets, and recorded expertise into searchable, answerable knowledge.

Cincopa today announced its evolution from a video hosting platform into an AI-powered Video Knowledge Platform, reflecting a broader shift in how organizations use business video, documents, and recorded expertise.

As AI changes how employees, customers, partners, and support teams expect to access knowledge, companies can no longer rely only on static libraries, long recordings, scattered documents, and manual search. Users increasingly expect to ask a question, get a grounded answer, and reach the exact source that explains it.

That shift is at the center of Cincopa's pivot.

Founded in 2007, Cincopa has spent nearly two decades helping organizations upload, host, manage, publish, secure, caption, analyze, and deliver video across websites, portals, LMS environments, support systems, and internal workflows. The company has grown as a bootstrapped, founder-led business, expanding through product development and select acquisitions while serving organizations across technology, healthcare, education, manufacturing, government, financial services, training, and customer support.

That video hosting foundation remains core to the company.

But the way organizations use video has changed.

Video is no longer only something teams publish. It has become a major part of how organizations store, share, and operationalize knowledge. Product demos, onboarding sessions, support walkthroughs, training recordings, webinars, internal workshops, release briefings, field-service guides, and process documentation all contain valuable answers.

The challenge is that much of this knowledge is difficult to reach when people need it.

A support answer may be hidden inside a troubleshooting video. A product workflow may be explained in a release webinar. A training answer may be buried in a long course recording. A process detail may live in a PDF attached to a video library. In many organizations, the problem is not a lack of knowledge. The problem is access.

People know the content exists somewhere, but they do not know which video to open, which document to read, or where the exact answer appears. As video and document libraries grow, users end up scrolling through playlists, rewatching long recordings, searching across disconnected systems, or asking another person for help.

Cincopa's evolution from video hosting to Video Knowledge is designed to address that gap.

"Video hosting solved the problem of publishing video," said Oren Shmulevich, CEO of Cincopa. "But AI is changing the expectation from search to answers. Most enterprise knowledge is not sitting neatly in articles. It is spread across videos, recordings, PDFs, trainings, webinars, support clips, and internal sessions. Cincopa's role is to make that knowledge accessible, grounded, and useful."

The shift is also the result of a significant internal R&D investment. Over the past three years, Cincopa has invested heavily in AI technologies that make video and document libraries searchable, answerable, scalable, and improvable. This work includes VideoGPT, AI-guided collection orientation, question suggestions, grounded answers across videos and documents, exact-moment navigation, and insight tools that help teams identify repeated questions, weak answers, and missing content.

The platform is designed to scale from focused use cases to large enterprise libraries. Teams can start with one product education hub, support library, training portal, or internal knowledge environment, then expand across departments, audiences, and workflows as usage grows. Cincopa supports both self-serve entry points and larger managed deployments for organizations with more advanced access, governance, and AI knowledge needs.

Cincopa's Video Knowledge Platform helps teams organize videos and documents into structured knowledge environments using Galleries, Pages, Tube, access controls, analytics, and VideoGPT.

With VideoGPT, users can ask questions across videos and documents, receive grounded answers, and jump to the exact video moment or source material that explains the answer. Instead of manually searching through long videos, playlists, or scattered documents, users can interact with the knowledge library directly.

This changes the role of the video library.

A video library is no longer only a place where content is stored. It becomes a knowledge system that helps customers, employees, partners, technicians, and support teams find answers, understand context, learn processes, solve problems, and act faster.

The shift is especially relevant for mid-market and enterprise teams responsible for product education, customer training, support enablement, internal knowledge, workflow documentation, partner enablement, and public education. These teams are under pressure to make knowledge easier to access without rebuilding every article, course, support asset, or training environment from scratch.

Cincopa's approach is based on a practical rollout model: publish the knowledge that already exists, make it searchable and answerable, then use real user questions to improve the library over time.

The workflow is simple:

Publish existing videos and documents.

Let users ask questions.

Identify repeated questions, weak answers, unclear topics, and missing content.

Improve the library based on real demand.

That feedback loop gives knowledge teams a new way to understand what users actually need. Instead of guessing which content to create next, teams can see which questions repeat, where answers are weak, what topics are missing, and which existing assets still provide value.

"Many organizations already have the knowledge they need," Shmulevich added. "It is sitting inside videos, PDFs, webinars, support clips, trainings, and internal recordings. The next challenge is making that knowledge usable. Not someday after a large rebuild, but now, from the content they already have."

Cincopa's move positions the company in the growing category of AI-powered knowledge infrastructure, where the value is not only storing content, but making the knowledge inside that content retrievable, actionable, scalable, and continuously improvable.

The company says this is not a move away from video hosting. Video hosting remains the foundation. The expansion is about what video hosting needs to become as business content becomes larger, more distributed, and increasingly used by AI systems.

Video hosting helped companies publish video.

Video Knowledge helps people find and use the answers inside it.

Read the full article from Cincopa CEO Oren Shmulevich: https://www.cincopa.com/resources/video-hosting-to-video-knowledge

About Cincopa

Cincopa is an AI-powered Video Knowledge Platform built on top of enterprise video hosting. Founded in 2007, Cincopa helps organizations turn videos, documents, training content, support assets, and recorded expertise into structured, searchable, and answerable knowledge.

Over the past three years, Cincopa has made a significant R&D investment in AI technologies including VideoGPT, AI-guided collection orientation, grounded video-and-document answers, exact-moment navigation, and insight tools that help teams improve knowledge over time.

Cincopa is a bootstrapped, founder-led company serving teams across product education, customer training, support, internal knowledge, workflow documentation, partner enablement, and public education. The platform includes video hosting, Galleries, Pages, Tube, VideoGPT, access control, analytics, and insight tools that help teams publish knowledge, answer user questions, and improve content over time.

Media Contact

Karan, Cincopa, 1 (858) 225-6700, [email protected], https://www.cincopa.com/

SOURCE Cincopa