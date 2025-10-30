Cindy Baerman and Kelly Barrett, NACD Atlanta Chapter Board Members Named 2025 NACD Directorship 100™ Honorees

"These honorees exemplify leadership excellence, making a lasting impact on the boardroom and beyond," Peter Gleason, CEO of NACD said. "We look forward to celebrating their achievements at our upcoming gala, where they will be recognized for their commitment to advancing governance." Post this

Ms. Baerman previously served as Chair of the Compensation and Benefits Committee at Epi Breads and as Director with Quaker Maid Meats. As a Director on the Graphic Packaging International Limited Board, Ms. Baerman was integral identifying in two European acquisitions. Ms. Baerman has also served on several not-for-profit boards.

"As a NACD member over the past 15 years and a Certified Director, I am truly honored to receive this recognition. It is especially meaningful to be recognized with my fellow Board Member, Kelly Barrett, who has absolutely excelled in her Board Service over numerous Boards," said Ms. Baerman.

Kelly Barrett retired from The Home Depot as Senior Vice President-Home Services. In that role, she ran and oversaw the strategy of the $5 Billion Home Services division of The Home Depot.

Ms. Barrett serves on the Boards of Piedmont Realty Trust, where she is Chair of the Board and Chair of the Audit Committee, Americold Realty Trust, EVERTEC and Louisiana-Pacific Corporation. Ms. Barrett formally served on The Aaron's Company and State Bank Financial Corporation Boards. She holds the NACD Directorship Certification and the NACD Certificate in Cyber-Risk Oversight.

Ms. Barrett served on multiple non-profit boards including YMCA of Metro Atlanta where she was Chair of the Board, Girl Scouts of Greater Atlanta, Partnership Against Domestic Violence and Atlanta Rotary Club. She is currently on the boards of NACD-Atlanta, Georgia Tech's Scheller Business School where she was Chair of the Board and Georgia Tech Board of Trustees where she is Chair-Elect.

"There is nothing more humbling and honoring than a peer who you deeply respect nominating you for such a special recognition. I am excited to be honored along with fellow NACD Atlanta Board member, Cindy Baerman, who continues to lead our chapter to new heights," said Ms. Barrett.

The 2025 NACD Directorship 100 Awards Gala will be held Dec. 11 in New York City.

The black-tie event will celebrate six distinct honors:

B. Kenneth West Lifetime Achievement Award

Public Company Director of the Year

Private Company Director of the Year

Nonprofit Director of the Year

NACD Directorship 100: Directors

NACD Directorship 100: Governance Professionals

"These honorees exemplify leadership excellence, making a lasting impact on the boardroom and beyond," Peter Gleason, CEO of NACD said. "We look forward to celebrating their achievements at our upcoming gala, where they will be recognized for their commitment to advancing governance and driving progress."

This year's honorees will also be featured in Directorship® magazine's annual coverage of the Most Influential People in Boardrooms and Corporate Governance.

For more information on the NACD Directorship 100 Awards and this year's honorees, click here.

