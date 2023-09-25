Cindy Miklos Appointed Vice President of Settlement Planning at Adair Financial Group

This role enables me to apply my marketing expertise to foster AFG's client growth and also fulfills my personal mission of making a positive impact on people's lives. Tweet this

Miklos brings over 20 years of legal sector experience to her position at Adair Financial Group. Her background includes a notable 13-year tenure as a Client Development Consultant at FindLaw. During this time, she played a pivotal role in assisting law firms in developing web-based marketing strategies and business plans in the highly competitive legal market. Her expertise was particularly focused on plaintiff litigation and mass tort law firms.

Brian Adair, Founder of Adair Financial Group, remarked, "Cindy's passion for assisting injured individuals and the dedicated lawyers who advocate for them aligns perfectly with the core values of Adair Financial Group and AFG Settlement Planning. This new opportunity allows Cindy to merge her extensive professional expertise with her personal commitment to safeguarding the rights of the injured and their families."

Established in 2004, Adair Financial Group has earned national recognition for its holistic approach to wealth management planning and preservation. The firm offers comprehensive settlement planning and financial services, encompassing wealth management, tax reduction strategies, asset protection, and estate planning.

Miklos observed, "I'm thrilled to take on this exciting role within AFG. My career in legal services started with the evolution of the internet, where I found myself offering lawyers a new and better way to market their business. Witnessing my clients enthusiastically embrace and thrive in this ever-evolving digital landscape brought immense satisfaction. Brian Adair's innovative settlement planning methods remind me of that evolution. His visionary approach represents a groundbreaking path to protect not only the verdicts and settlements of injured victims and their families but also their lawyers. In addition, I was impressed by the compassion and care which Brian extends to all his clients. This role enables me to apply my marketing expertise to foster AFG's client growth and also fulfills my personal mission of making a positive impact on people's lives."

Cindy Miklos assumes her role as Vice President of Settlement Planning on September 25, 2023, marking a significant milestone for Adair Financial Group as they welcome a senior leader with an exceptional track record of industry success.

