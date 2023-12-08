Cinema XXI continues to invest in Christie CineLife+ Series cinema projectors

We are confident that incorporating Christie's CineLife+ Series projectors, renowned for exceptional visual quality and energy efficiency, will greatly enhance the cinema experience across our multiplexes nationwide. Post this

"We are dedicated to employing cutting-edge technologies to enhance the cinema experience, including energy-efficient solutions," said Suryo Suherman, executive chairman of Cinema XXI. "This commitment is demonstrated through our longstanding partnership with Christie, known for innovation, service, and support. We are confident that incorporating Christie's CineLife+ Series projectors, renowned for exceptional visual quality and energy efficiency, will greatly enhance the cinema experience across our multiplexes nationwide."

Han Kim, executive director, cinema, Asia-Pacific, Christie, commented, "We are honored that Cinema XXI has chosen Christie 4K RGB pure laser projectors to deliver extraordinary visuals to their expanding audiences in Indonesia. Our 4K RGB pure laser projectors, known as the most energy-efficient in the market, offer the most advanced illumination technology and unmatched cinematic experiences to both Premium venues and mainstream applications."

Christie also applauds the visionary founder of Cinema XXI, Benny Suherman, as he receives this year's prestigious CineAsia ICON Award. A true luminary in the Indonesian cinema industry, Mr. Suherman stands as a key pioneer and lifelong contributor to the sector's remarkable growth and development. His impact extends beyond Indonesia, as he is a widely recognized figure in the global motion picture industry, showcasing his influential presence on the international stage.

Christie's CineLife+ Series projectors, fully DCI-compliant, redefine the cinema experience by offering unparalleled color and contrast, exceptional efficiency, and an extended operational life. Capable of reproducing 2D and 3D content at 4K resolution and up to 120 frames per second, these projectors, combined with Christie Real|Laser technology, ensures over 50,000 hours of optimal RGB pure laser performance, and a streamlined UX-designed touch-panel, stand at the forefront of modern cinema.

These high-performance projectors not only achieve more than 95 percent of the Rec. 2020 specification without filtering or color correction but also boast a superior contrast ratio. The result is a mesmerizing visual experience for audiences, characterized by rich, deep, and intense colors, all while delivering significant operational efficiencies for cinema owners.

