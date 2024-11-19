Cinemo Galactic Inc. Partners with Clockwork Gaming Co. for Exciting JANCROON Roblox Experience

"We're thrilled to translate the rich universe of JANCROON into an interactive experience on Roblox. We aim to build upon the existing narrative, allowing players to immerse themselves in its expansive world and engage with its compelling storylines..." Post this

"We're thrilled to translate the rich universe of JANCROON into an interactive experience on Roblox. We aim to build upon the existing narrative, allowing players to immerse themselves in its expansive world and engage with its compelling storylines in a never-seen-before dynamic, user-driven environment" says Jones.

JANCROON is the flagship transmedia intellectual property of Cinemo Galactic, created by Louie Olivas and based on his original screenplay. This expansive sci-fi universe is set to flourish with multiple iterations in development, including a full graphic novel illustrated by former artists from Dark Horse and Marvel, alongside a thrilling 52-episode animated series.

"Partnering with Clock Work Games marks a significant milestone in our mission to bring the Jancroon universe to a wider audience," says Louie Olivas, CEO of Cinemo Galactic Inc. "Their expertise in creating engaging experiences on Roblox aligns perfectly with our vision for Jancroon, and we can't wait to share this adventure with fans."

Tom Dusenberry, Jancroon Product Agent says "Jancroon brings together immersive sci-fi storytelling with easy to play, fun, repeatable game play on the fastest growing games platform".

Established in 2006 as a gaming platform focused on user-created games, Roblox has seen a meteoric rise to one of the largest gaming platforms in the world, with 380 million monthly active users.

As development progresses, fans can look forward to an interactive and unique journey that pushes the horizons of Roblox, allowing players to engage with the Jancroon universe like never before.

For more information on JANCROON and upcoming developments, please visit http://jancroon.com or follow us on X @jancroonmeta.

