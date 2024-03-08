Cinemo Galactic to represent Douglas Trumbull's Magi Technology Patent Portfolio, Revolutionizing the Future of Filmmaking & Exhibition

This technology will propel the new patent owner into the forefront of the industry, allowing them to deliver an unparalleled cinematic experience that pushes the boundaries of technology, audience engagement and storytelling. Post this

"We are thrilled to announce our representation of the estate of Douglas Trumbull and his Magi Technology patent portfolio," said Louie Olivas, Founder and CEO of Cinemo Galactic. "This technology will propel the new patent owner into the forefront of the industry, allowing them to deliver an unparalleled cinematic experience that pushes the

boundaries of technology, audience engagement and storytelling."

Cinemo Galactic reaffirms its commitment to breaking barriers in entertainment and providing audiences with immersive, unforgettable experiences. The integration of Magi Technology into the right portfolio opens up endless possibilities for filmmakers and audiences alike, ushering in a new era of cinematic innovation. The Magi Patent Portfolio includes multiple issued and pending patents around its revolutionary 3D film process and advanced theater technology.

About Cinemo Galactic:

Cinemo Galactic is a leading entertainment company dedicated to pioneering a new era of storytelling and immersive experiences. With a focus on innovation and technology, and a wide ranging slate of unique stories, Cinemo Galactic aims to revolutionize the way audiences engage with entertainment.

