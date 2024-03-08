Cinemo Galactic to represent Douglas Trumbull's Magi Technology Patent Portfolio, Revolutionizing the Future of Filmmaking & Exhibition

Cinemo Galactic Inc., a pioneering leader in the entertainment industry, announces its partnership with the Magi Technology patent portfolio from the renowned filmmaker and legendary special effects pioneer, Douglas Trumbull.
PHOENIX, March 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Cinemo Galactic Inc., a pioneering leader in the entertainment industry, announces its partnership with the Magi Technology patent portfolio from the renowned filmmaker and legendary special effects pioneer, Douglas Trumbull.
Remembered for his work in 2001 a Space Odyssey, Close Encounters, Blade Runner, Star Trek the Motion Picture, Brainstorm, and Silent Running - the Magi Technology patent portfolio represents a continuation of his groundbreaking advancement in filmmaking and exhibition, boasting a stunning 120 frames per second 3D film process coupled with state-of-the-art projection and screening with an optional Magi Pod Theater.
"We are thrilled to announce our representation of the estate of Douglas Trumbull and his Magi Technology patent portfolio," said Louie Olivas, Founder and CEO of Cinemo Galactic. "This technology will propel the new patent owner into the forefront of the industry, allowing them to deliver an unparalleled cinematic experience that pushes the
boundaries of technology, audience engagement and storytelling."
Cinemo Galactic reaffirms its commitment to breaking barriers in entertainment and providing audiences with immersive, unforgettable experiences. The integration of Magi Technology into the right portfolio opens up endless possibilities for filmmakers and audiences alike, ushering in a new era of cinematic innovation. The Magi Patent Portfolio includes multiple issued and pending patents around its revolutionary 3D film process and advanced theater technology.
About Cinemo Galactic:
Cinemo Galactic is a leading entertainment company dedicated to pioneering a new era of storytelling and immersive experiences. With a focus on innovation and technology, and a wide ranging slate of unique stories, Cinemo Galactic aims to revolutionize the way audiences engage with entertainment.
