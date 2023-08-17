Cinnova® Ranks on the Prestigious Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

Cinnova Technologies, a leading innovator in the managed software services industry headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, USA, is proud to announce that Inc. Magazine has recognized it in its esteemed annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. Tweet this

"Cinnova's inclusion in the Inc. 5000 list is a significant milestone in our company's history," said Shehzad Islam, CEO. "This recognition is a testament to the relentless efforts of our exceptional team, the high-quality software services we deliver to our US market, and our persistent commitment to satisfying our customers."

Looking forward, Cinnova plans to continue its upward path through carefully executed organic growth.

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 list is not our end goal, but a driver for us to continue our commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and growth," said Jeff Holtmeier, Cinnova's Executive Chairman and Partner.

For more information about Cinnova or to arrange an interview, please contact us at [email protected] or visit http://www.cinnova.com

About Cinnova®

Cinnova Technologies is a software consulting firm headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, with other global delivery centers. The company specializes in assisting forward-looking businesses, spanning from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises, in crafting next-generation business solutions. Their comprehensive service portfolio encompasses custom software development, IoT solutions, technology strategy consulting, and digital transformation services.

Cinnova's diverse clientele encompasses a wide array of industries, including healthcare, manufacturing, financial services, and retail. The company boasts a proven track record of successfully delivering high-quality software solutions that precisely align with their clients' requirements.

About Inc. Media

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference, visit http://conference.inc.com/

Media Contact

Mahnoor Arif, Cinnova Technologies, 1 5137950444, [email protected]

SOURCE Cinnova Technologies