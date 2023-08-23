CIO Bulletin profiles Red Comet as one of "The 50 Best Companies to Watch for 2023."

CIO Bulletin, that publishes information on Business & Information Technology (IT) leaders and their entrepreneurial ventures, profiles Red Comet as one of "The 50 Best Companies to Watch for 2023."
FRISCO, Texas, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the year 2023, CIO Bulletin profiled Red Comet as one of the "Best Companies" to watch. The list offers a glimpse of leaders from various industries directly or indirectly involved in IT and business. CIO Bulletin is a US magazine and a trusted online platform to follow the latest IT and business trends.
The CIO Bulletin picked Red Comet for "embracing innovation and technology and bringing world-class learning to everyone irrespective of their geographical location or socioeconomic status."
To read the complete article, visit https://www.ciobulletin.com/magazine/2023/50-best-companies-to-watch-2023
About Red Comet:
Red Comet is an education technology company using cutting-edge technology to offer customized digital solutions for K-12 online learning. Red Comet is globally accredited by Cognia and offers over 300 credit-bearing K-12 core and elective courses aligned with state standards. The company provides a broad digital curriculum, varied assessments, and virtual learning models for the K-12 market by maximizing technology's potential for creating immersive and meaningful learning experiences.
For more information on Red Comet, visit Red Comet
Media Contact
Dr. Jay Srinivasan, RED COMET, 9723650561, [email protected], https://redcomet.org/
SOURCE Red Comet
