CIONCA IP WINS AT TTAB CANCELATION OF TRADEMARK REGISTRATION FOR ORANGE COUNTY CLIENT

CIONCA IP filed the Petition for Cancellation to request the Board to cancel the surreptitious USPTO registration of client's trademark by one of its former officers, which trademark the client owned and used for many years here in Orange County, California, and beyond. This trademark was an important asset for the client and naturally the client wanted to preserve its full ownership over this trademark it invested in for many years.

TTAB agreed with CIONCA IP that:

That the owner of a trademark is the entity that controls the use of the trademark, and a trademark application must be filed with USPTO by the owner of the trademark;

Copyright ownership does not translate into trademark ownership;

A trademark registration is invalid if there was no use in commerce of the trademark at the time the application was filed based on a use in commerce claim.

The CIONCA IP team is dedicated to giving their energy, time, and skills to helping clients that need to secure their IP rights. This has been a key priority for CIONCA IP since its founding in 2009. According to Marin Cionca, the founder of CIONCA IP, "As a former entrepreneur myself, I understand very well the value of intellectual property to our clients, and that's why I dedicated my practice entirely to help our clients procure, enforce and restore their intellectual property rights, including by filing and defending actions at TTAB."

For over a decade, CIONCA IP has been fortunate to successfully create a law firm that has become recognized for not only its success for clients, but also for its involvement in the local IP community and for its corporate social responsibility. "For so long as our intellectual property and trademark law firm continues winning for our clients and their businesses, we will continue to be involved in and support the IP community in Orange County and also donate a portion of our profits to charitable and non-profit organizations here in Orange County and beyond," said Marin Cionca.

CIONCA IP is an Orange County intellectual property law firm founded in 2009 and the firm focuses on intellectual property law, trademarks, patents, IP licensing, and copyrights. The IP legal experience of the firm's attorney and staff is deep and extensive, enabling them to offer a full range of IP legal service of trademark and patent protection to businesses of all sizes and from diverse technical fields. CIONCA IP is dedicated to helping clients by delivering cost-efficient, flat-fee patent and trademark services.

To learn more about CIONCA IP's win at TTAB, you can reach Marin Cionca at 949-334-3036 or email [email protected]. Visit CIONCA IP's official website at https://www.cioncaip.com/ to learn more about the law firm and its services.

