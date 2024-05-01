CIP Celebrates Autism Month with Nationwide Community Engagement

This year, CIP's students and staff dedicated over 500 hours to community service, participating in diverse activities that highlighted the talents and contributions of neurodivergent people. Post this

This year, CIP's students and staff dedicated over 500 hours to community service, participating in diverse activities that highlighted the talents and contributions of neurodivergent people.

At CIP Long Beach in California, students and administrators were involved in the Thinkers 4 Autism (T4A) fair, where they operated a booth featuring sensory activities and assisted in various capacities such as vendor support and event clean-up. Additionally, CIP Long Beach hosted a "Sowing Seeds of Change" mixer, which included social and wellness activities designed to foster interaction and fun among attendees.

In Bloomington, Indiana, CIP took part in the annual Children's Expo, where students distributed arts and crafts bags and cookies, assisting children in creative activities. This engagement was aimed at raising autism awareness while providing practical experience for the students in interacting with diverse groups.

CIP Berkshire in Lee, Massachusetts, showcased the creative talents of its students during a community event at the Good Purpose Gallery. The event featured an art show with speeches and performances by CIP students, providing them a platform to share their personal experiences and talents with the community.

In Melbourne, Florida, CIP Brevard hosted the "Unmasking Autism - Enchanted Forest Spring Formal," an event that allowed students to practice formal social skills and dining etiquette. This event not only facilitated community integration but also emphasized the inclusiveness and social contributions of the neurodiverse community.

CIP Berkeley in California organized a community partnership day with Berkeley Youth Alternatives. The event involved beautification projects and provided a platform for student speakers to share their experiences with autism, enhancing mutual understanding and cooperation between the participants.

These events collectively highlight CIP's dedication to enhancing autism awareness and acceptance while fostering community involvement and social skills among its students.

Dr. Michele Ramsay, CIP's East Coast Director of Operations, commented, "By engaging in these initiatives each year and serving the community, CIP is reinforcing our mission to prepare young adults with learning differences for success in college, employment, and independent living".

