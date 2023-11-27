CIP Safety Block Offers IP67 Protection to Connect Safety PLC and Safety Nodes

"Like Balluff's expansive IO-Link portfolio, the CIP safety block is easy to connect, easy to troubleshoot, and easy to maintain for machine builders and end customers alike." Post this

The module uses the Control and Information Protocol (CIP), which is a basis for all DeviceNet and EtherNet/IP communications. CIP uses the EtherNet/IP protocol to provide fail-safe communication between Safety PLC and Safety nodes over the same Ethernet/IP network as other devices such as Balluff IO-Link masters and devices. The combination of protocols enables the exchange of safety and standard control data as well as diagnostic information over a single Ethernet network. An integrated memory key enables the module to be exchanged in less than one minute without special tools and renewed commissioning.

Like Balluff's expansive IO-Link portfolio, the CIP safety block is easy to connect, easy to troubleshoot, and easy to maintain for machine builders and end customers alike. Software-based safety has been gaining momentum because of all the benefits that network-based software safety brings, including allowing Safety and Control to reside together. Balluff's CIP Safety I/O module makes it easy to bring those benefits to your machines.

Features:

Integration, acquisition, and control of safety components in safe applications up to SIL3, Cat4/PLe

TÜV and ODVA certified

Reliably processes safe application data

Connects single and dual-channel safety devices

Space-saving mounting on the machine

IP67 protection class

Self-monitoring and diagnostic LEDs

For more information on Balluff's new CIP Safety I/O module, visit https://www.balluff.com/en-us/news/cip-safety-io-module

About Balluff Inc.

Balluff Inc., the U.S. subsidiary of Balluff GmbH, Neuhausen, Germany, is a leading manufacturer of a wide range of inductive, photoelectric, vision, capacitive and magnetic sensors as well as linear position transducers, RFID systems, and networking products. Balluff products for OEM and factory floor solutions are used to control, regulate, automate, assemble, position, and monitor manufacturing, assembly, and packaging sequences for industries including metalworking, automotive, plastics, material handling, wood processing, aerospace, alternative energy, medical, electrical, and electronics.

