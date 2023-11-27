CIP Safety Block Offers IP67 Protection to Connect Safety PLC and Safety Nodes

Memory Key Makes for Quick Replacement Without Commissioning
FLORENCE, Ky., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Balluff's new CIP Safety I/O module safely connects sensors and actuators to industrial controllers, even in harsh environments. Its IP67 protection rating means it can be mounted directly on the machine, like Balluff's IO-Link and standard I/O modules, to easily connect safety devices without spending time and effort on traditional wiring terminations.
It offers 12 single-channel safe inputs (PNP) or 6 dual-channel safe inputs and 4 single-channel safety outputs (PNP) or 2 dual-channel outputs. It seamlessly integrates with Rockwell safety PLCs, and it also comes with Balluff's Safety Networking Configuration tool to easily configure its use with other safety PLCs. It is fully certified and conforms to SIL3 according to IEC 61508 and Cat4/PL e according to ISO 13849.
The module uses the Control and Information Protocol (CIP), which is a basis for all DeviceNet and EtherNet/IP communications. CIP uses the EtherNet/IP protocol to provide fail-safe communication between Safety PLC and Safety nodes over the same Ethernet/IP network as other devices such as Balluff IO-Link masters and devices. The combination of protocols enables the exchange of safety and standard control data as well as diagnostic information over a single Ethernet network. An integrated memory key enables the module to be exchanged in less than one minute without special tools and renewed commissioning.
Like Balluff's expansive IO-Link portfolio, the CIP safety block is easy to connect, easy to troubleshoot, and easy to maintain for machine builders and end customers alike. Software-based safety has been gaining momentum because of all the benefits that network-based software safety brings, including allowing Safety and Control to reside together. Balluff's CIP Safety I/O module makes it easy to bring those benefits to your machines.
Features:
- Integration, acquisition, and control of safety components in safe applications up to SIL3, Cat4/PLe
- TÜV and ODVA certified
- Reliably processes safe application data
- Connects single and dual-channel safety devices
- Space-saving mounting on the machine
- IP67 protection class
- Self-monitoring and diagnostic LEDs
For more information on Balluff's new CIP Safety I/O module, visit https://www.balluff.com/en-us/news/cip-safety-io-module
