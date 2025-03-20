CipherHealth Partners with Middlesex Health to Implement Innovative Medication Affordability Program

"Ensuring the affordability and accessibility of medication is a big issue facing the American healthcare system at the moment. This initiative is a great step in helping ensure Middlesex Health's patients can access the medication they need at a price they can afford." - CipherHealth CEO Jake Pyles Post this

"Medications can be expensive, but this program proactively puts tools in the hands of patients to make savings more affordable and easy for the patient," said Dr. David Cosentino, Chief Medical Officer and Vice President of Quality and Patient Safety at Middlesex Health. "Our goal has long been to provide the best customer experience and highest quality care possible. One way to achieve that is to provide affordable medication, which we believe this initiative brings us one step closer toward reaching."

When a patient is prescribed medication by a provider at a Middlesex Health Primary Care or Middlesex Health Family Medicine office, the medication affordability program proactively processes those prescription details through over 30 databases to compare prices, insurance effects, and other variables to find the lowest cost. The health system then automatically sends that final pricing information to the patient via text message, ensuring ease of use and offering a clear path toward lower medication prices.

"Ensuring the affordability and accessibility of medication is a big issue facing the American healthcare system at the moment," said CipherHealth Chief Executive Officer Jake Pyles. "This initiative is a great step in helping ensure Middlesex Health's patients can access the medication they need at a price they can afford."

CipherHealth's Medication Affordability & Adherence Program, accessible via CipherOutreach following a healthcare event, connects patients with SMS-based personalized savings programs tailored to their medication, insurance, and preferred pharmacy. Patients can redeem these benefits at over 70,000 pharmacies by presenting the provided instructions to the pharmacist.

About CipherHealth

CipherHealth is an award-winning leader in patient-centered communications committed to enhancing communication and coordination throughout the care continuum. Since 2009, CipherHealth has helped define the patient engagement category, delivering groundbreaking tools and superior services to help health systems deliver patient-centric, quality care that improves clinical outcomes, drives operational efficiency, and creates sustainable financial value through a full suite of communications solutions. CipherHealth's automated, scalable platform empowers healthcare organizations to drive meaningful conversations among patients, provider staff and caregivers, regardless of care setting, thereby achieving new standards for patient care and accelerating the digital transformation of the industry.

About Middlesex Health

Based in Middletown, Conn., Middlesex Health, a member of the Mayo Clinic Care Network, includes Middlesex Hospital, a not-for-profit Magnet hospital with 275 beds, and two Middlesex Health Cancer Center locations. It also features three emergency departments and two urgent care centers, along with many other programs and services. Middlesex Health's network of primary care physicians, medical and surgical specialists and other employees work to meet the needs of the Middlesex County and Connecticut shoreline communities.

Using innovative technology, Middlesex Health's vision is to be the clear, first choice for medical care, and its mission is to provide the safest, highest-quality care and best experience possible.

