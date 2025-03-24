Ciphers Digital Marketing Launches SEO Checklist App on Android and Rolls Out Google Cloud AI Integration for Smart Chatbots and Voice Assistants

New AI App Boosts SEO Power. AI-Powered SEO + App Launch
GILBERT, Ariz., March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ciphers Digital Marketing, a results-driven AI SEO and digital marketing agency, is proud to announce the launch of its new SEO Checklist App, now available on the Google Play Store. In addition, the company has officially rolled out Google Cloud AI-powered conversational agents, voice assistance, and chatbots as part of its evolving client experience and digital marketing solutions.
These developments mark a significant milestone for Ciphers Digital as it continues to lead with innovation across industries and digital verticals.
"Our goal is to make SEO and digital marketing more accessible, actionable, and intelligent," said Mike Rux, Founder of Ciphers Digital Marketing. "With the launch of our mobile app and our integration of Google Cloud AI, we're not just keeping up with the future—we're building it."
Available now on Android devices, the SEO Checklist App helps business owners, marketers, and developers identify growth opportunities and prioritize SEO best practices directly from their mobile devices. The app includes:
- SEO Self-Assessment – Answer essential questions to analyze your local SEO efforts.
- Instant Score – Get a score to measure your optimization level and identify areas for improvement.
- Actionable Insights – Receive feedback on what's working and what needs attention.
- User-Friendly Interface – A simple and intuitive design makes it easy to use for business owners and SEO professionals alike.
The app is designed for both beginners and experienced marketers, giving users the flexibility to assess and improve their websites in real time.
Ciphers Digital is also now leveraging Google Cloud AI to power:
- Smart chatbots on client websites
- Voice assistance for FAQs and lead capture
- Context-aware conversational experiences
- Custom-trained models for industry-specific support
This strategic implementation ensures that client websites and marketing funnels can adapt to evolving consumer behavior, especially as AI-driven search and customer engagement become standard across platforms.
"By using AI to adapt to the business landscape in various verticals, we're giving our clients a competitive edge in industries where speed, personalization, and relevance matter most," said Mike Rux, Ciphers Digital Chief Executive Officer.
Ciphers Digital Marketing continues to work with businesses across the U.S., offering SEO, web design, PPC advertising, and content marketing services. The addition of mobile tools and smart AI integrations aligns with the agency's long-term mission to create more intelligent, efficient, and scalable digital growth solutions. As industries evolve and consumer expectations shift, Ciphers Digital is committed to combining data, creativity, and AI to help clients stay ahead.
Media Contact
Mike Rux, Ciphers Digital, 1 4803195323, [email protected], https://www.ciphersdigital.com
SOURCE Ciphers Digital
