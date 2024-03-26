CIQ and Google Cloud: Celebrating 2 Years of Partnership Success at Google Cloud Next '24

Customer demand for our Rocky Linux solutions is growing rapidly in every industry, we've seen tremendous adoption and consumption growth with Google Cloud. Post this

"Customer demand for our Rocky Linux solutions is growing rapidly in every industry, we've seen tremendous adoption and consumption growth with Google Cloud," said Colin VanderSmith, vice president of product management and technology partnerships at CIQ. "These signals have become a consistent pattern of customers everywhere choosing CIQ and Google Cloud together for their most important production workloads."

The CIQ partnership with Google was designed to meet the needs of customers and partners migrating from CentOS to Rocky Linux. CIQ's Rocky Linux solutions are available on Google Cloud Marketplace, making tailored configurations and support available for the specialized workloads of customers. Customers and partners can test, procure and deploy Rocky Linux with CIQ Premium Support while still taking advantage of many Google Cloud Marketplace benefits they are accustomed to.

Additionally, CIQ and Google have collaborated to create a Rocky Linux migration program. Built exclusively for Google, this program addresses customers' security, performance and support concerns with a viable solution to quickly and securely move to Rocky Linux on Google Cloud without disruption, all with 24/7 support from CIQ. The program was designed for customers moving off CentOS, but it is equally valuable to any organization migrating to Rocky Linux from any enterprise Linux distribution.

Come meet the CIQ team at Google Cloud Next at booth #231 April 9-11, 2024 in Las Vegas to see the products and support purpose-built for Google customers.

About CIQ

CIQ builds secure, reliable and performant software infrastructure solutions at scale, with dedicated world-class services for a range of performance intensive computing and enterprise technologies. From the base operating system, through containers, orchestration, provisioning, high-end computing and cloud applications, CIQ works with every part of the technology stack enabling organizations to focus on their core competencies, driving business-transforming innovation. CIQ is the founding support and services partner of Rocky Linux and the creator of the next generation federated computing stack. For more information, please visit ciq.com.

Media Contact

Cristin Connelly, CIQ, +1 404-931-6752, [email protected], www.ciq.com

SOURCE CIQ