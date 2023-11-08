CIQ Announces Rocky Linux Solutions for CentOS Migration on Google Cloud

Our customers use Rocky Linux to power their mission-critical applications and innovative projects around the world. We're excited to advance our partnership with Google Cloud to provide the best cloud experience available for migrating from CentOS to Rocky Linux with CIQ and GCP. Post this

Following a significant increase in demand for Rocky Linux in both the enterprise and public sector, CIQ is partnering with Google Cloud to provide customers with a simple, secure path from CentOS through a new Rocky Linux migration program built exclusively for Google Cloud. This collaboration brings together Google Cloud's cutting-edge infrastructure with tailored Rocky Linux solutions and support from CIQ designed to help customers migrate their production workloads safely. Customers can also save time and money when migrating to Rocky Linux through workload, licensing and support optimizations available from CIQ through Google Cloud Marketplace.

"Our customers use Rocky Linux to power their mission-critical applications and innovative projects around the world," said Gregory Kurtzer, CEO of CIQ and founder of Rocky Linux. "We're excited to advance our partnership with Google Cloud to provide the best cloud experience available for migrating from CentOS to Rocky Linux with CIQ and GCP."

Customers with stringent security and compliance needs can also access our hardened Rocky Linux solutions on Google Cloud. These are designed to meet higher-level security standards for regulated environments with included FIPS modules for a secure transition from CentOS.

Migrating to Rocky Linux with CIQ on Google Cloud comes with real benefits:

Safe and Secure: Ensure software infrastructure remains robust and reliable throughout its lifecycle. Consistent vulnerability updates and security patching are provided, including upgrades to major releases for Rocky Linux on Google Cloud.

Optimized for Google Cloud: Take advantage of everything Google Cloud has to offer including day-one support for Rocky Linux on the latest Google Compute Engine VM families, GPUs and high-bandwidth networking.

Engineered for Enterprise: Leverage the full potential of Google Cloud with a purpose-built Rocky Linux environment designed to power enterprise workloads including applications, databases, HPC, artificial intelligence and more.

Hardened for Regulated Environments: CIQ specializes in development and certification of Rocky Linux for compliance with security and regulatory policies. Production-ready deployable solutions are available on Google Cloud for highly regulated environments to ensure a secure transition from CentOS.

Reduce License Costs: Customers can save up to 75% annually by switching to Rocky Linux with CIQ by combining customization, licensing and support on GCP Marketplace.

Maximize Price Performance: Reduce cloud infrastructure costs by maximizing workload performance by up to 10% on Google Compute Engine with custom Rocky Linux images built specifically for customers' environments.

Migration Assistance: CIQ and Google Cloud have readily available solutions, best practices and support to help customers prepare and accelerate their CentOS migrations to Rocky Linux on Google Cloud efficiently and effectively.

24/7 Enterprise Support from CIQ: Gain peace of mind knowing that a dedicated support team of Rocky Linux experts at CIQ is available 24/7 to address any issues with hands-on attention and guidance.

*Getting Started*

Together, CIQ and Google Cloud can help simplify and accelerate a CentOS migration to Rocky Linux with Rocky Linux solutions built to solve for every use case.

To learn more, visit: https://ciq.com/partners/cloud/google/

Additionally, sign up today to join CIQ's detailed webinar on December 6, "Best Practices for Migrating from CentOS to Rocky Linux on Google Cloud."

About CIQ

CIQ builds secure, reliable, and open infrastructure solutions at scale, with dedicated world-class support for a range of performance intensive computing and enterprise technologies. From the base operating system, through containers, orchestration, provisioning, computing and up to cloud applications, CIQ works with every part of the technology stack enabling organizations to focus on their core competencies, driving business-transforming innovation. CIQ is the founding support and services partner of Rocky Linux and the creator of the next generation federated computing stack. For more information, please visit ciq.com.

###

Media Contact

Cristin Connelly Zegers, CIQ, +1 404-931-6752, [email protected], www.ciq.com

SOURCE CIQ