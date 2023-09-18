CIQ Bundles OpenRadioss and ParaView on Rocky Linux 9.1 for Computation of Shapes, Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

We have provided a quick path to get started in the OpenRadioss community. The idea is to get more users running and providing their feedback in the OpenRadioss forums, which will help drive the code and ultimately expand simulation use. Tweet this

Book a meeting with CIQ at Oracle CloudWorld to meet the CIQ team and ask questions about the Rocky Linux project, as well as CIQ products like Mountain, Ascender, Fuzzball, Apptainer and Warewulf. Meetings will be held at The X Pot, located in the Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace is a one-stop shop for Oracle customers seeking trusted business applications and services offering unique business solutions, including ones that extend Oracle Cloud Applications. OCI is a deep and broad platform of cloud infrastructure services that enables customers to build and run a wide range of applications in a scalable, secure, highly available and high-performance environment. From application development and business analytics to data management, integration, security, AI and infrastructure services including Kubernetes and VMware, OCI delivers unmatched security, performance and cost savings.

Using Apptainer, CIQ has already successfully containerized separate builds of OpenRadioss and ParaView for post-processing purposes Building on these achievements, CIQ is now packaging OpenRadioss and ParaView together within a Rocky Linux 9 image and making it available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace. This package not only includes the software itself, but also incorporates a selection of sample workloads sourced from the OpenRadioss community site, enabling users to easily access and use these resources within the Rocky Linux environment.

"By creating this package and making it available in Oracle Cloud, we have provided a quick path to get started in the OpenRadioss community," said Arthur Tyde, III, senior vice president of global business development at CIQ. "This allows interested people to execute some of the sample OpenRadioss workloads or bring their own workloads. The idea is to get more users running and providing their feedback in the OpenRadioss forums, which will help drive the code and ultimately expand simulation use. Additionally, CIQ's participation in Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community."

"Since the launch of OpenRadioss a year ago, we are seeing a rapid adoption of the technology by our fast growing, worldwide community," said Eric Lequiniou, senior vice president, Radioss development and Altair Solver. "With this CIQ initiative making the software even more accessible, we are very excited about the wider usage and innovations it can bring in the domain of explicit dynamics, crash and impact simulations."

"Making this application package available in the Oracle Cloud Marketplace provides our customers with access to resources that can be easily used with the Rocky Linux environment, Oracle is committed to developing, supporting and promoting open source, and we're glad to see CIQ's commitment to this community," said David Hicks, group vice president, worldwide ISV cloud business development, Oracle.

CIQ actively supports and promotes the OpenRadioss community by making valuable contributions that facilitate the onboarding process for new members looking to engage with the simulation code. By providing resources, guidance and support, CIQ aims to foster a welcoming environment within the community and empower individuals to engage with the simulation code and leverage its capabilities with ease. Learn more about OpenRadioss and ParaView on Rocky Linux 9.1 on the Oracle Cloud.

About CIQ

CIQ powers the next generation of software infrastructure, leveraging and uniting the capabilities from enterprise, cloud, hyperscale and HPC. From the base operating system, through containers, orchestration, provisioning, computing and up to cloud applications, CIQ works with every part of the technology stack to drive solutions for customers and communities with stable, scalable, secure production environments. CIQ is the founding support and services partner of Rocky Linux and the creator of the next generation federated computing stack. For more information, please visit ciq.com.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

Trademarks

Oracle, Java, MySQL and NetSuite are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation. NetSuite was the first cloud company--ushering in the new era of cloud computing.

# # #

Media Contact

Cristin Connelly Zegers, CIQ, +1 404-931-6752, [email protected], www.ciq.com

SOURCE CIQ