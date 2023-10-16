CIQ Chosen by Texas Tech University's High Performance Computing Center to Help Maximize Research Productivity with Modernized HPC Infrastructure

Using a CIQ platform comprising Rocky Linux, Apptainer and Warewulf, Texas Tech HPCC increased uptime and minimized staff time, successfully achieving its mission to maximize the university's research productivity.

RENO, Nev., Oct. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CIQ, the company building the next generation of software infrastructure for enterprises running performance-intensive workloads atop the Rocky Linux enterprise Linux distribution, has published today a success story that showcases an HPC infrastructure transformation at Texas Tech University's High Performance Computing Center (HPCC).

"HPC clusters are powerful tools for research and science," said Gregory Kurtzer, founder and CEO of CIQ. "CIQ has developed a simplified and supported turnkey HPC stack for both new deployments and migrations to a supported solution—including Rocky Linux, Warewulf and Apptainer (formerly Singularity). With CIQ's assistance, Texas Tech has not only demonstrably achieved savings in staff time and costs but also has delivered reliable and scalable HPC infrastructure to help Texas Tech researchers do what they do best: science."

*Goal: Increase uptime, minimize staff time*

HPCC is always looking for opportunities to save staff time by deploying technologies that increase reliability and decrease time to deliver the service. HPCC's job is to deliver HPC infrastructure support in ways that empower researchers to do their best work. However, the staff time to do that is at a premium, as it is in most university and laboratory settings. In adopting any suite of support products, HPCC needs to determine whether it will save more staff time in aggregate workload than it will cost them in money.

Like many in the HPC run-your-own-cluster field, HPCC's immediate goal was to find a reliable replacement for CentOS, which is approaching end of life, but the team also wanted a solution that would extend further, evolving all their technologies with each new version release. In addition, HPCC sought a support team that would help them resolve any issues rapidly, so they could achieve their ultimate goal: to maximize the research productivity of the university.

*Texas Tech HPCC chose the CIQ HPC software stack*

HPCC chose the open source Rocky Linux operating system as a seamless, stable and secure successor to CentOS. As part of the CIQ HPC software stack that integrates containerization with Apptainer and cluster provisioning with Warewulf to deploy scalable system infrastructure, Rocky Linux allows HPCC to harness the full power of computational resources and easily and efficiently execute critically important performance-intensive workloads. HPCC also engaged CIQ's escalation support, customization, optimization, integration and other professional services.

*With CIQ support, HPCC greatly exceeds qualitative goals*

To measure the success of its engagement with CIQ, HPCC set qualitative goals that were greatly exceeded. For example, based on a previous experience of upgrading operating systems on headnotes, HPCC put aside four days for the process in a planned shutdown schedule. Instead, with the active involvement of the CIQ team, the upgrade was accomplished in a little more than a morning, saving significant time and money. HPCC increased up time and minimized staff time, successfully achieving its mission to maximize the university's research productivity in dollars, sophistication of technology, papers and students taught.

Alan Sill, manager director of HPCC, said, "It's been a good investment of money to spend on the service contracts we have with CIQ. It has accomplished my goals of not just saving staff time, but saving staff time in a way that lets them be more productive on other things. My experience with my staff has been that they can quickly become dismissive of support that they don't consider to be expert. If they're calling someone up, and they're getting an answer that they knew already, they will quickly tell me how much of a waste of time that was. That hasn't happened with the CIQ folks. Every time we've come to them with a problem, they've delivered a solution. That's what I was looking for: people who know more than I do."

Read the full Texas Tech case study here.

About CIQ

CIQ builds secure, reliable, and open infrastructure solutions at scale, with dedicated world-class support for a range of performance intensive computing and enterprise technologies. From the base operating system, through containers, orchestration, provisioning, computing and up to cloud applications, CIQ works with every part of the technology stack enabling organizations to focus on their core competencies, driving business-transforming innovation. CIQ is the founding support and services partner of Rocky Linux and the creator of the next generation federated computing stack. For more information, please visit ciq.com.

Media Contact

Cristin Connelly Zegers, CIQ, 404-931-6752, [email protected], www.ciq.com

SOURCE CIQ