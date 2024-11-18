CIQ Demos Preview of 'Fuzzball Federate' to Streamline HPC Workflows Across Hybrid Infrastructure at SC24

Fuzzball Federate is the third leg of the stool within the Fuzzball ecosystem, furthering our goal of delivering the most comprehensive and complete performance computing platform for research institutions and enterprises alike. Post this

***Visit CIQ at SC24 Booth 4131 to learn more about Fuzzball and see live demonstrations of Fuzzball Federate.***

"With Fuzzball, researchers no longer need a Ph.D. in infrastructure to manage their complex HPC and AI/ML workloads in hybrid environments," said Gregory Kurtzer, founder and CEO of CIQ. "Fuzzball Federate is the third leg of the stool within the Fuzzball ecosystem, furthering our goal of delivering the most comprehensive and complete performance computing platform for research institutions and enterprises alike. We're excited to provide the first glimpses of Fuzzball Federate at SC24 in Atlanta, and we invite all attendees to come take a look and give us your feedback."

*Fuzzball: Substrate, Orchestrate and Federate*

CIQ's Fuzzball, first released in August 2023, is a modern, performance-intense compute platform that simplifies the creation and deployment of complex HPC and AI/ML workloads. Running on top of Kubernetes, it is API based and provides an easy-to-use graphical interface to automate the provisioning and management of the necessary infrastructure to run these jobs.

The infrastructure management layer of individual Fuzzball clusters has two main components: Fuzzball Substrate, which delivers a custom container runtime and resource manager, and Fuzzball Orchestrate, which manages and schedules complex, multi-step workloads and data ingress and egress.

Today at SC24, CIQ is unveiling the third component: Fuzzball Federate. It works with Substrate and Orchestrate to unify and provide seamless access and management of compute resources across on-prem clusters and cloud computing regions.

In a federated Fuzzball environment, users define and submit workflows with the same web user interface and command-line interface they would use in a single Orchestrate deployment. However, where workflows submitted directly to an Orchestrate cluster may run only on the resources available to that single cluster, workflows submitted to a Federate cluster may run on any of the Orchestrate clusters joined to the federation. These Orchestrate clusters may be dynamically provisioned cloud resources (e.g., running compute jobs on AWS EC2) or local, on-prem compute clusters.

Federate evaluates the CPU, memory, accelerator and storage requirements of the workflow against the resources available in each attached Orchestrate cluster and dispatches the workflow to an appropriate cluster for execution. The Orchestrate cluster then provisions the necessary resources (in cloud environments) and dispatches individual compute jobs via Substrate.

Single-cluster deployments of Orchestrate are still supported, and an existing Orchestrate deployment can be joined with additional deployments in a federation at any time.

***Learn more about Fuzzball Federate in the blog: https://ciq.com/blog/fuzzball-federate-unify-complex-hpc-and-ai-ml-jobs-across-cloud-and-on-prem-resources/ ***

Potential design partners interested in participating in the Fuzzball Federate early access program can contact CIQ for more information, here: https://ciq.com/company/contact-us/

*CIQ at SC24*

CIQ is exhibiting at SC24 this week in Atlanta at Booth 4131. CIQ experts are on site to demonstrate Fuzzball Federate and answer questions about Fuzzball and the rest of the CIQ Enterprise Linux and Performance Computing ecosystem.

Formal demonstrations of Fuzzball Federate will be held in the booth presentation theater at these times:

From Fragmented to Federated: Streamlining HPC Workflows Across Hybrid Infrastructure with Fuzzball Federate

Tuesday, Nov. 19 , 3:30 PM

, Wednesday, Nov. 20 , 4:00 PM

, Thursday, Nov. 21 , 2:00 PM

Those not attending SC '24 can schedule a demonstration of CIQ Fuzzball by contacting the CIQ team at https://ciq.com/company/contact-us/

About CIQ

CIQ builds secure, reliable and performant software infrastructure solutions that operate at scale, with dedicated world-class services for a range of performance intensive computing and enterprise technologies. From the base operating system, through containers, orchestration, provisioning, high-end computing and cloud applications, CIQ works with every part of the technology stack enabling organizations to focus on their core competencies, driving business-transforming innovation. CIQ is the founding support and services partner of Rocky Linux and the creator of the next generation federated computing stack. For more information, please visit ciq.com.

Media Contact

Cristin Connelly, CIQ, 4049316752, [email protected], www.ciq.com

SOURCE CIQ; CIQ