CIQ Extends the Life of CentOS 7 to Provide Users More Time to Complete Rocky Linux Migration Plans

We've found that many organizations need just a bit more time to complete the migration, and as a result, CIQ Bridge has been created to relieve the pressure of the CentOS 7 end of life while providing the 'bridge' to Rocky Linux. Post this

When Red Hat announced in December 2020 that it was ending support for CentOS Linux, the operating system was one of the most widely used among professional IT teams in both government and enterprise deployments, with hundreds of thousands of organizations using the platform. Still today, Enlyft documents over 385,000 companies using CentOS. Although many organizations have already successfully migrated to Rocky Linux (developed in 2021 as an alternative to CentOS) or other Linux OS alternatives, some organizations are finding it difficult to do so before June 30 for a variety of reasons, including compliance issues, talent shortages and lags in budgetary cycles, among others.

"As a result of the changes to CentOS, many organizations decided to remain on the last stable version of CentOS Linux for as long as possible," said Gregory Kurtzer, founder and CEO of CIQ. "Now that it is clear that Rocky Linux has emerged as the natural successor, CIQ has been called in to help with migrations. We've found that many organizations need just a bit more time to complete the migration, and as a result, CIQ Bridge has been created to relieve the pressure of the CentOS 7 end of life while providing the 'bridge' to Rocky Linux."

CIQ is offering a webinar to explain the extended support for CentOS 7 available with CIQ Bridge. Access the webinar: https://ciq.com/webinar/extended-life-for-centOS-7-with-ciq-bridge/

*Migrate from CentOS Linux to Rocky Linux*

Organizations who are ready to migrate from CentOS Linux to Rocky Linux can get enterprise-grade performance without the enterprise-grade price tag with CIQ. Rocky Linux, [a trusted successor to CentOS, is an open source enterprise operating system designed to be 100% bug-for-bug compatible with Red Hat Enterprise Linux®. CIQ, the founding support and services partner of Rocky Linux, offers enterprise support for Rocky Linux. Learn more here.

About CIQ

CIQ builds secure, reliable and performant software infrastructure solutions at scale, with dedicated world-class services for a range of performance intensive computing and enterprise technologies. From the base operating system, through containers, orchestration, provisioning, high-end computing and cloud applications, CIQ works with every part of the technology stack enabling organizations to focus on their core competencies, driving business-transforming innovation. CIQ is the founding support and services partner of Rocky Linux and the creator of the next generation federated computing stack. For more information, please visit ciq.com.

Media Contact

Cristin Connelly, CIQ, +1 404-931-6752, [email protected], www.ciq.com

SOURCE CIQ