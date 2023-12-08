CIQ Launches 'FLOPS and Threads,' the Podcast Focused on Computing, Cloud, Software, Linux and Open Source

Listen to 'FLOPS and Threads' as industry and open source experts engage in thoughtful conversations about best practices, lessons learned, and innovative ways to address challenges and opportunities of running performance-intensive workloads.

RENO, Nev., Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CIQ, the company building the next generation of software infrastructure for enterprises running performance-intensive workloads atop Rocky Linux, has launched a podcast called FLOPS and Threads to unravel the intricacies of enterprise software infrastructure—from Enterprise Linux to HPC, cloud, automation and containers. Episodes feature experts from CIQ, open source communities, and other organizations in the industry.

Recent episodes:

Get started here and listen to FLOPS and Threads during your commute, on a walk, or while managing your HPC cluster.

About CIQ

CIQ builds secure, reliable, and open infrastructure solutions at scale, with dedicated world-class support for a range of performance intensive computing and enterprise technologies. From the base operating system, through containers, orchestration, provisioning, computing and up to cloud applications, CIQ works with every part of the technology stack enabling organizations to focus on their core competencies, driving business-transforming innovation. CIQ is the founding support and services partner of Rocky Linux and the creator of the next generation federated computing stack. For more information, please visit ciq.com.

