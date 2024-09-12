CIQ Launches 'Ledger Pro,' an All-in-One Solution that Provides Deep Visibility Into IT Infrastructure, Automations

Ledger Pro fills a significant feature gap in the Ansible and AWX ecosystem...Ledger Pro gives a much deeper level of visibility into your infrastructure and automation, and works as a standalone or with whatever underlying automation wiring you're already using. Post this

The growing complexity of IT environments undermines best practices of visibility

Modern IT infrastructures are increasingly complex and dynamic, making it difficult to:

Keep track of all system components and configurations across diverse environments

Identify who made what changes and when, to hasten issue resolution

Stay compliant with industry standards and promptly address security vulnerabilities

Make informed decisions about resource allocation

Ledger Pro addresses these challenges by providing IT teams with actionable insights and detailed reports to help them keep their infrastructure secure, compliant and fully optimized.

*With Ledger Pro: track changes, detect issues, ensure security and compliance*

Ledger Pro enables users to see what is happening in any environment, quickly take action, then automate the ongoing solution. Whether integrated with Ascender, Ansible Automation Platform (AAP) or Ansible AWX, Ledger Pro delivers these capabilities in one platform:

Gain Deep Insights: Collect and analyze detailed system data to understand the current state and performance of your infrastructure.

Detailed AutomationTracking: Accelerate problem resolution by pinpointing when and where changes occurred within your infrastructure automation using Ledger Pro's granular change logging. Ledger Pro's RESTful API enables seamless integration with other tools, streamlining your troubleshooting workflows.

React To Changes: Send alerts or trigger automated events when critical events are detected.

Ensure Compliance and Security: Automatically detect and highlight deviations from system baselines to identify anomalies before they escalate. Manage security updates seamlessly in conjunction with Ascender. Quickly identify and address security threats by integrating errata and CVE information directly into your system monitoring workflows.

Optimize Decision-Making: Leverage custom reports and analytics to inform strategic planning and operational improvements.

