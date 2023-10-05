CIQ Launches Rocky Linux System Admin Training in Response to Growing Adoption as CentOS Reaches End of Life Status

This course is the first in a series of offerings we're developing, and it's in direct response to the growing demand for Rocky Linux training. Tweet this

To learn more and register for the Rocky Linux System Admin Training click here.

The multi-day Rocky Linux System Administration course is divided into three sections: Introduction and Installation, Single-Host Administration, and Networking and Security.

In the Introduction and Installation section, topics include:

Introduction to Linux, Distributions and FOSS

Deploying Rocky Linux

In the Single-Host Administration section, topics include:

Exploring the Shell and the Command Line

Managing Software

Managing Users and Groups

Booting and Shutting Down

File Systems

Core System Services

The Linux Kernel

Backups

In the Networking and Security section, topics include:

Network Configuration

Linux Firewall

Secure Shell (SSH)

Remote File Systems Client (SMB, NFS)

The Rocky Linux System Administration course builds a foundation for anyone learning all of the important skills to become a full-time Rocky Linux system administrator. After completing the course, administrators will know how to perform essential Rocky Linux sysadmin functions for their organizations and users.

Growth of Rocky Linux

Rocky Linux is among the most frequently adopted enterprise Linux distributions now that CentOS 8 has been end-of-lifed. According to metrics tracked by the Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux (EPEL) Special Interest Group (SIG), Rocky Linux adoption is outpacing all other enterprise Linux variants.

About CIQ

CIQ builds secure, reliable, and open infrastructure solutions at scale, with dedicated world-class support for a range of performance intensive computing and enterprise technologies. From the base operating system, through containers, orchestration, provisioning, computing and up to cloud applications, CIQ works with every part of the technology stack enabling organizations to focus on their core competencies, driving business-transforming innovation. CIQ is the founding support and services partner of Rocky Linux and the creator of the next generation federated computing stack. For more information, please visit ciq.com.

Media Contact

Cristin Connelly Zegers, Cathey Communications for CIQ, +1 404-931-6752, [email protected], https://ciq.com/

SOURCE Cathey Communications for CIQ