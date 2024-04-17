CIQ Launches Support for Upstream Kernels in Rocky Linux, Uniting Stability, Compatibility, Security and Performance

CIQ provides these (upstream stable) kernels, which are designed to be compatible with and optimized for Rocky Linux. When modern kernels are coupled with the Rocky Linux user space, application compatibility remains consistent with all of the benefits of a much more recent kernel. Post this

"Many of our customers with the most demanding workloads are realizing that to get the performance, efficiency, hardware compatibility and security they require, they need to run the upstream stable kernels," said Gregory Kurtzer, CEO of CIQ. "To meet these requirements, CIQ provides these kernels, which are designed to be compatible with and optimized for Rocky Linux. From a security perspective, this provides fixes for a far larger number of potential exploits, and thus CVE fixes are often 6 to 12 months ahead of the typical Enterprise Linux kernel. When modern kernels are coupled with the Rocky Linux user space, application compatibility remains consistent with all of the benefits of a much more recent kernel."

*Performance and Speed*

The new offering delivers current innovations while optimizing for applications that demand low latency and speed. Built on the upstream Linux kernel (i.e., mainline stable and long-term stable releases), these performance-optimized kernels ensure that Rocky Linux users benefit from the most recent innovations. With user space tailored for compatibility for servers, workstations and edge computing, users can expect a reliable and consistent foundation for critical workloads such as high performance computing (HPC), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and data analytics at any scale.

*Compatibility*

It supports the latest hardware and chipsets. The CIQ commitment to the Enterprise Linux user space API ensures seamless application and software compatibility across different versions. By partnering with Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) and Independent Hardware Vendors (IHVs), CIQ creates an ecosystem where software and hardware integrations work seamlessly across clouds.

*Security*

The new offering provides faster fixes to security bugs compared to vendor-specific kernels that usually cherry pick upstream fixes only when CVEs are published. This means that the upstream kernels in many cases are six to 12 months ahead of the base Enterprise Linux kernel.

*Support*

CIQ's Enterprise Linux Platform (which includes automation and long-term support for point releases) and support are globally available and open to CIQ customers anywhere they operate, with U.S.-based or locality-based solutions available.

Support for upstream kernels in Rocky Linux is now generally available. For more information, visit https://ciq.com/products/elp/ and join the webinar on May 2, 2024. Ascender Automation and Mountain Lifecycle Management are certified for Rocky Linux and the new offering.

About CIQ

CIQ builds secure, reliable and performant software infrastructure solutions at scale, with dedicated world-class services for a range of performance intensive computing and enterprise technologies. From the base operating system, through containers, orchestration, provisioning, high-end computing and cloud applications, CIQ works with every part of the technology stack enabling organizations to focus on their core competencies, driving business-transforming innovation. CIQ is the founding support and services partner of Rocky Linux and the creator of the next generation federated computing stack. For more information, please visit ciq.com.

Media Contact

Cristin Connelly, CIQ, +1 404-931-6752, [email protected], www.ciq.com

SOURCE CIQ