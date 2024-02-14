CIQ Offers Long-Term Support for Rocky Linux 8.6, 8.8 and 9.2 Images Through AWS Marketplace

Now that CIQ LTS for Rocky Linux is available on AWS Marketplace, AWS users can self-service their Rocky Linux images whenever they'd like — no tickets to open, no license required, just click to use the most updated version. Post this

Via AWS Marketplace, LTS subscribers have self-service access to the updated images and do not need to contact CIQ or have an enterprise-level support license to use them. LTS support for each image lasts for 18 months after the release is retired from the open source Rocky Linux project. This makes a CIQ LTS for Rocky Linux subscription ideal for organizations who want to remain on their version of Rocky Linux, even when it is no longer supported by the public project.

"CIQ wants to make it as easy as possible for organizations to take advantage of Rocky Linux, whether they simply need the bug fixes and security patches in the latest version of a CIQ-built Rocky Linux image, or whether they need 24/7, personalized, full lifecycle support delivered by our engineering team," said Gregory M. Kurtzer, CEO of CIQ. "Now that CIQ LTS for Rocky Linux is available on AWS Marketplace, AWS users can self-service their Rocky Linux images whenever they'd like — no tickets to open, no license required, just click to use the most updated version."

CIQ also offers enterprise-level support for Rocky Linux delivered directly from CIQ engineers. This includes escalation support, customization, optimization, integration and professional services. This support is designed to meet the needs of organizations that require a stable and secure operating system with a support lifecycle that extends 10 years after each release date. Enterprise-level support is ideal for companies that run mission-critical applications and need to ensure that their systems are always up-to-date and secure. It is also ideal for organizations that need a custom version of Rocky Linux for a particular use case; CIQ will create that custom offering and support it as if it were the base Rocky Linux.

