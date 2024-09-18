CIQ Partners with Ansys on Optimized Rocky Linux Deployment

The work we're doing with Ansys is a perfect combination: Rocky Linux to deliver the performance it needs, and CIQ to provide optimized images for Rocky Linux to Ansys' precise needs. Post this

Ansys offers a comprehensive software suite that spans the entire range of physics, providing access to virtually any field of engineering simulation that a design process requires. Examples include a multinational European space company, which worked with Ansys to iteratively optimize cooling and sealing system design in the early stages of its product development process, avoiding costly design revisions late in the process. Another is a multinational provider of emissions and combustion improvement solutions that reduced the time required to complete simulations from a week to less than a day, enabling an 86% reduction in development time. Read more case studies at the Ansys resources page.

With an annual contract value of $2.3B in 2023, Ansys has more than 6,500 employees, working from 97 offices in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa and Asia Pacific.

About CIQ

CIQ builds secure, reliable and performant software infrastructure solutions at scale, with dedicated world-class services for a range of performance intensive computing and enterprise technologies. From the base operating system, through containers, orchestration, provisioning, high-end computing and cloud applications, CIQ works with every part of the technology stack enabling organizations to focus on their core competencies, driving business-transforming innovation. CIQ is the founding support and services partner of Rocky Linux and the creator of the next generation federated computing stack. For more information, please visit ciq.com.

