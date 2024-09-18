CIQ Partners with Ansys on Optimized Rocky Linux Deployment

CIQ becomes an Ansys Technology Partner, working with the global engineering simulation leader to support its move to Rocky Linux.
RENO, Nev., Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- CIQ, the company leading the next generation of software infrastructure for enterprises, has partnered with Ansys, the global leader in engineering simulation, to create an optimized Rocky Linux cloud image specifically tailored for the Ansys suite of software. Ansys selected Rocky Linux as an alternative following the recently announced termination of CentOS (Community Enterprise Operating System). CIQ, the founding support and services provider for Rocky Linux, has become an Ansys Technology Partner, leveraging CIQ's expertise in streamlining lifecycle management of high-performance computing environments.
"Rocky Linux is the ideal operating system for the high-performance needs of Ansys customers in simulation modeling," said Gregory Kurtzer, CEO of CIQ. "The work we're doing with Ansys is a perfect combination: Rocky Linux to deliver the performance it needs, and CIQ to provide optimized images for Rocky Linux to Ansys' precise needs. As part of the Technology Partner program, we're excited to introduce Rocky Linux to the community."
Ansys offers a comprehensive software suite that spans the entire range of physics, providing access to virtually any field of engineering simulation that a design process requires. Examples include a multinational European space company, which worked with Ansys to iteratively optimize cooling and sealing system design in the early stages of its product development process, avoiding costly design revisions late in the process. Another is a multinational provider of emissions and combustion improvement solutions that reduced the time required to complete simulations from a week to less than a day, enabling an 86% reduction in development time. Read more case studies at the Ansys resources page.
With an annual contract value of $2.3B in 2023, Ansys has more than 6,500 employees, working from 97 offices in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa and Asia Pacific.
About CIQ
CIQ builds secure, reliable and performant software infrastructure solutions at scale, with dedicated world-class services for a range of performance intensive computing and enterprise technologies. From the base operating system, through containers, orchestration, provisioning, high-end computing and cloud applications, CIQ works with every part of the technology stack enabling organizations to focus on their core competencies, driving business-transforming innovation. CIQ is the founding support and services partner of Rocky Linux and the creator of the next generation federated computing stack. For more information, please visit ciq.com.
Ansys and any and all ANSYS, Inc. brand, product, service and feature names, logos and slogans are registered trademarks or trademarks of ANSYS, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States or other countries. All other brand, product, service and feature names or trademarks are the property of their respective owners.
Media Contact
Cristin Connelly, CIQ, 4049316752, [email protected], www.ciq.com
SOURCE CIQ
Share this article